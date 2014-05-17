Preview: Pirates at Yankees

The New York Yankees have relied on strong pitching to get back on track following a four-game losing streak, which may come as bad news to the Pittsburgh Pirates when they visit the Bronx for Saturday’s opener of a rain-delayed, three-game interleague set. Masahiro Tanaka ended New York’s slide in which it surrendered 32 runs by tossing a four-hit shutout against the New York Mets on Wednesday. Friday’s rainout will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Pirates have dropped three of four following a four-game winning streak and have lost all six of their all-time road contests against the Yankees. Pittsburgh ended its series with the Milwaukee Brewers in disheartening fashion on Thursday as Mark Melancon surrendered Khis Davis’ two-run walk-off single in a 4-3 setback – a rally that was set up when Melancon walked more hitters in two at-bats (two) than he had over his first 19 appearances (one). The Pirates, who will play in the Bronx for the first time since 2007, are 2-7 all-time against the Yankees.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (1-3, 4.36 ERA) vs. Yankees RH David Phelps (0-0, 4.09)

Volquez saw his winless streak extended to four games in Saturday’s 4-3 triumph over the St. Louis Cardinals after giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 4 2/3 innings. The 2008 All-Star, who is 0-3 with an 8.81 ERA since notching his only win of the season on April 17, is averaging 0.58 strikeouts per inning in 2014 – down significantly from his 0.94 career mark entering the season. Volquez won his only career start against the Yankees in 2008, allowing two runs over seven frames.

With Ivan Nova and CC Sabathia out of the rotation due to injuries, Phelps will draw his third straight start after settling for a no-decision in Sunday’s 6-5 loss against the Brewers. The 27-year-old, who has already made nine relief appearances this season, yielded four runs on eight hits with three walks over five innings. Phelps will face the Pirates for the first time in his career and attempt to halt his struggles in interleague play, where he is 0-2 with a 7.02 ERA in six appearances (three starts).

1. This game will mark the first meeting between the squads in new Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009.

2. Pittsburgh 1B Ike Davis, who is batting .349 in May, is the only Pirate that has ever faced Phelps.

3. The Yankees placed RF Carlos Beltran (bone spur) on the disabled list Thursday after he felt a sharp pain in his right elbow while taking practice swings on Monday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Pirates 4