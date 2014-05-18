Preview: Pirates at Yankees (Game 1)

After seeing their pitching staff battered for 33 runs during a four-game losing streak, the New York Yankees have rebounded to allow one run during a three-game winning streak. Two of those victories have come with New York starters failing to get past five innings, which could put a strain on the bullpen with a doubleheader on tap against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. The Yankees do have history in their favor, winning all seven regular-season meetings versus the Pirates.

Rain washed out the series opener but New York came out swinging Saturday, cranking out a season high-tying five homers in a 7-1 drubbing - the fourth loss in five games for Pittsburgh. The Yankees will get a glimpse what might have been in the nightcap when they face Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole, who was drafted by New York out of high school. Cole elected to go to UCLA rather than sign and wound up being the No. 1 overall pick of Pittsburgh in the 2011 draft.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pirates), YES (Yankees)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (0-5, 3.22 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (2-3, 4.62)

Morton is still in search of his first victory as he makes his ninth start of the season, although he has pitched well in his last three outings, allowing a combined three earned runs. Morton relies on his sinker to induce ground balls, but shoddy defense behind him has led to nine unearned runs in his last six turns. That was the case last time out when he gave up four runs (one earned) over six innings in a loss to St. Louis.

Kuroda saw his winless drought reach five starts on Monday when he served up a pair of homers and was charged with four runs on seven hits over six innings against the New York Mets. He worked a season-high 7 2/3 innings in his previous outing, giving up one unearned run and striking out eight at the Los Angeles Angels. Kuroda dominated the Pirates from his days with the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 5-1 with a 1.84 ERA in seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees have won 19 in a row when holding an opponent to three runs or fewer.

2. Pirates CF and reigning NL MVP Andrew McCutchen is 6-for-27 with zero extra-base hits in his last eight games.

3. Yankees captain Derek Jeter became the fifth player in major-league history to collect 2,500 singles.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Pirates 3