Pirates at Yankees, ppd.
May 16, 2014

Pirates at Yankees, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pirates at Yankees, ppd.: The threat of heavy rain forced the postponement of Friday’s opener of a three-game interleague series between the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday with the first game scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET

Friday’s scheduled starters, Pittsburgh right-hander Edinson Volquez (1-3) and Yankees righty David Phelps (0-0), will be pushed back to start Saturday afternoon’s game, which gets underway at 4:05 p.m.

The Pirates, losers of three of four overall, have dropped all six interleague matchups at Yankee Stadium. New York snapped a four-game skid by taking the final two games of the Subway Series against the New York Mets.

Tickets for Friday’s game are not valid for Sunday unless exchanged (pending availability). The Yankees announced that tickets for Friday’s rainout can be exchanged for any regular-season game.

