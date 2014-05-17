Yankees 7, Pirates 1: Mark Teixeira and Brian McCann belted two-run homers and host New York went deep five times en route to its third straight victory.

Zoilo Almonte, Brett Gardner and Alfonso Soriano clubbed solo shots as the Yankees improved to 7-0 all-time at home against Pittsburgh heading into Sunday’s doubleheader. David Phelps (1-0) escaped repeated threats to pick up his first win of the season with five scoreless frames, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out five.

Starling Marte went 3-for-3 with a solo homer for the Pirates, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Edinson Volquez (1-4) surrendered four of the homers and was charged with five runs - four earned - in 6 1/3 innings to drop to 0-4 over his last five turns.

Teixeira followed a one-out single by Derek Jeter with a first-inning shot that barely cleared the wall in right for his ninth homer - all coming since April 24. Almonte, called up from the minors earlier this week, led off the third with a towering shot into the bleachers in right to make it 3-0.

Soriano threw out Gaby Sanchez at the plate in the fourth and the Pirates squandered a solid scoring chance in the fifth before Marte put them on the scoreboard with a solo shot off reliever Dellin Betances to lead off the sixth. Gardner answered that with a leadoff blast in the bottom of the frame before Soriano led off the seventh with a drive into the bullpen in right-center to make it 5-1.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Yankees captain Derek Jeter went 2-for-4 and became the fifth player in history with 2,500 singles, joining Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Eddie Collins and Willie Keeler. ... Teixeira’s homer was the 350th of his career, tying him with Chili Davis for sixth place on the all-time list for switch-hitters. It also extended his hitting streak to seven games. ... Marte had his third career game with at least one homer and one stolen base but also saw his string of 12 consecutive stolen bases halted when he was gunned down by McCann in the fourth inning. ... Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed the game due to flu-like symptoms, opening the door for Almonte to get the start.