Yankees homer five times in win over Pirates

NEW YORK -- Mark Teixeira would love to be more consistent, but the switch-hitting first baseman certainly is not going to complain about the recent results -- especially when they include another home run.

On Saturday, Teixeira hit a two-run home run and the New York Yankees equaled a season high with five in a 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“It feels pretty good. I still want to be more consistent,” Teixeira said. “I think that will come, but I‘m not complaining about the results right now. It’s good to see the power.”

Teixeira said that after his one-out, two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning landed in the first row of the right field seats. His blast off Pittsburgh starter Edinson Volquez (1-4) was the 350th of his career and ninth home run in 17 games since April 27.

It also was the eighth home run he has produced from the left side of the plate, doing so after right wrist injuries limited him to 15 games last June and eventually led to surgery. All of Teixeira’s home runs have occurred since a two-week DL stint for a strained right hamstring in early April that he has frequently said was the best thing that happened to him.

Now he is able to cut it loose with good swings that allow him to generate power like he did Saturday.

“The strength is pretty good,” Teixeira said. “It still needs to get a little looser. I’ve really cut back on my swings pregame to make sure it doesn’t act up. So I think that’ll get better where I’ll be able to take more swings. Just trying to get into that midseason flow of working through everything that I used to.”

“I think until you see it there’s going to be some concern,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We felt that he would heal up and we were told that he would heal up, but you’ve got to see it. I’ve said it on a number of occasions: We didn’t really see him let the bat go left-handed until the last week of spring training, and that made me feel good.”

Teixeira’s home run was the start of New York equaling its most productive day in terms of home runs.

Left fielder Zoilo Almonte, center fielder Brett Gardner and right fielder Alfonso Soriano also hit solo home runs off Volquez. Catcher Brian McCann added a two-run home run in the eighth off reliever Vin Mazzaro as the Yankees raised their season total to 43 home runs and equaled their season high set April 12 against the Boston Red Sox.

“We won with the home run today, which we’re capable of doing,” Teixeira said. “I’d like to see us be a little more consistent just hitting the ball out of the ballpark. We have to score a little bit more, and I think the last few games our pitching has really picked us up. So it’s good to see us break out today.”

The Yankees (22-19) were trying to put together three straight shutouts for the first time since June 6-8, 1962, and came close to doing so even as right-hander David Phelps navigated through five rocky innings.

Phelps allowed five hits and walked three during a season-high 100-pitch outing. He stranded seven and held the Pirates to two hits in 11 at-bats with men on base.

“At the end of the day, it was five zeroes and I’ll take it,” Phelps said.

New York’s 23-inning scoreless streak ended when Dellin Betances allowed a leadoff home run to left fielder Sterling Marte, but Betances struck out the side and pitched a scoreless seventh. Adam Warren and Matt Daley also tossed a scoreless inning apiece.

Both teams won replay challenges.

The Pirates challenged a pickoff of catcher Tony Sanchez at second in the fifth. An inning later, the Yankees challenged that Sanchez slid in safely underneath shortstop Derek Jeter’s swipe tag.

Marte had three hits and was on base four times for the Pirates (17-24), who fell seven games below .500. Volquez allowed five runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings while giving up a career-worst four home runs.

“They are great hitters and I made a lot of mistakes with the ball,” Volquez said. “You cannot make a lot of mistakes in this ballpark.”

Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle added, “It’s again a case where the mistakes he made ended up on the other side of the fence.”

NOTES: New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury was a late scratch with flu-like symptoms. ... Pittsburgh RHP Jason Grilli (oblique) threw a simulated game on Saturday and C Russell Martin (hamstring) took batting practice. ... RHP Michael Pineda (right side) ran and will throw a bullpen session on Sunday as the Yankees said they are encouraged by his progress. The Yankees also said they would be “kinda shocked” if LHP CC Sabathia returned from a knee injury when he is eligible to return. ... Pittsburgh LF Sterling Marte had stolen a base in his last 12 attempts before getting thrown out in the fourth inning. ... Pittsburgh’s replay challenge in the fifth took two minutes and 26 seconds; New York’s in the seventh lasted 40 seconds.