Preview: Rangers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are riding their first three-game winning streak of the season and they’ll try to continue that trend Friday night when they host the Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game series. The Angels are coming off a three-game sweep of the visiting Cleveland Indians, lifting them over .500 for the first time this season, and will try to win four in a row for the first time since a five-game streak from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 last summer. The Rangers have lost four straight after getting swept by the visiting Oakland Athletics, their longest skid since dropping seven in a row last September.

The Texas player who has given the Angels the most trouble lately is shortstop Elvis Andrus, who is hitting .329 in his career against Los Angeles, including .377 in the last 12 games at Angel Stadium. Mike Trout has been similarly tough on the Rangers, batting .346 in his young career against Texas with a .470 on-base percentage. Shin-Soo Choo is expected to be back in left field for the Rangers for the first time since April 21 after occupying the designated hitter role the last two games following his return from an ankle injury.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUPS: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (1-1, 4.60 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (0-4, 4.44)

Lewis hasn’t been flashy but he’s been remarkably consistent in the three starts since returning from a 21-month absence due to elbow and hip surgeries. He has lasted between five and 5 1/3 innings in each outing and hasn’t allowed more than a run in any of those frames. He has been tough to score on during his recent appearances in Anaheim, owning a 1-2 mark with a 2.03 ERA in his last four starts there.

Santiago went winless in April with his new club and failed to get through six innings in all but one of his five starts. He has made four appearances against Texas in his career, including two starts, and owns a 1.98 ERA in those games. Prince Fielder seems to have Santiago’s number more than the other Rangers, collecting five hits in 12 career at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers are 36-21 against the Angels over the previous three seasons.

2. The Angels are 2-7 in one-run games this season.

3. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick is the fourth leadoff hitter the Angels have used since Kole Cahoun suffered a sprained ankle April 15.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Angels 4