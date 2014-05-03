Preview: Rangers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels will try to climb back over .500 when they host the Texas Rangers in the middle game of their three-game series Saturday night. The Angels came into the series with a 14-13 mark after sweeping the visiting Cleveland Indians, giving them a winning record for the first time this season, but they couldn’t hold a two-run lead in Friday’s series opener against the Rangers and lost 5-2. Angels designated hitter Raul Ibanez, who turns 42 in June, could be running out of time with Los Angeles after another 0-for-4 performance Friday night dropped his average to .149.

The Rangers hit two home runs in Friday’s win to give them 16 on the season, well below what they usually average through this point of the campaign. They’ve been balancing things out with some stellar pitching, however, as their six shutouts entering May matched seven other teams for the most through April in the modern era. Alex Rios is hitting .382 over the last 14 games for Texas.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Matt Harrison (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (2-0, 2.53)

Harrison is scheduled to take the ball for the second time this season after missing the first four weeks with back problems. He went six innings in his debut Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two runs and three hits but failing to get the decision when the bullpen couldn’t hold a 5-2 lead in the 6-5 loss. He hasn’t had much success against the Angels in his career, owning a 3-5 record and 5.10 ERA, and the 10 home runs he surrendered to Los Angeles is the most against any team.

Richards is five starts into the season and still hasn’t lost. He probably deserves better after holding the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals to a combined three runs over 13 innings in his last two outings, but didn’t receive enough run support in either game and didn’t earn a decision. Richards split two starts against the Rangers last September but half of the combined eight runs he gave up were unearned.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 3B David Freese, who left the Friday’s game after getting hit by a pitch, has a small displaced fracture in the middle finger of his right hand. Freese was hitting .202 in his first season in Anaheim.

2. Texas SS Elvis Andrus had a single Friday to end an 0-for-15 slump but his average has still dipped from .308 on April 18 to .227

3. The Angels are outscoring the opposition 26-6 in the first inning this season and Mike Trout has slugged five of his six home runs in that frame.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Rangers 3