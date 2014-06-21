Preview: Rangers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to clinch the series win when they host the Texas Rangers in the middle contest of their three-game set Saturday. Los Angeles returned home from a 2-4 road trip to post an impressive 7-3 victory in Friday’s opener as Garrett Richards worked six strong innings and David Freese recorded two hits and two RBIs. It was the third win for the Angels in eight overall games and sixth in 23 meetings with the Rangers since the start of last season.

Elvis Andrus recorded two hits and an RBI while Michael Choice belted a solo homer for the Rangers, who have lost eight of their last 12 games. Texas has been outscored 21-11 in losing its last three contests after beginning its nine-game road trip by winning three of four. Choice has registered four hits in his last 33 at-bats — all home runs.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-4, 4.44 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (7-6, 3.67)

Martinez fell to 0-3 during his four-start winless streak Sunday despite allowing only two runs over six innings at Seattle. The 23-year-old yielded four or more runs in each of his previous three outings after a two-start stretch during which he gave up a total of two in 11 frames. Martinez made his only career appearance against the Angels on May 4, when he struck out two in 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Weaver has struggled of late, losing three of his last four starts while allowing at least four runs in each setback. The 31-year-old is 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA in four outings this month after going 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA over five turns in May. Weaver is 13-8 with two complete games and a 3.66 ERA in 32 career starts versus the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas’ Adrian Beltre is four hits away from becoming the sixth third baseman in major-league history to reach 2,500 for his career.

2. Angels LHP Hector Santiago is headed to the bullpen, at least temporarily, but may receive a start against Kansas City next weekend.

3. The Rangers claimed LHP Justin Marks off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock. The 26-year-old began the season with the Royals before being traded to the Athletics on June 5.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Rangers 2