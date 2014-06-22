Preview: Rangers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to complete a three-game sweep when they host the Texas Rangers in the series finale on Sunday. After losing two of three in each of its previous two sets, Los Angeles posted a 7-3 victory in Friday’s opener before edging Texas 3-2 in 10 innings Saturday. Kevin Jepsen blew a save opportunity in the ninth inning but was bailed out by Howie Kendrick, who ripped an RBI double into the gap in left-center field to plate the winning run.

The victory was the Angels’ seventh in 24 meetings with the Rangers since the beginning of last season. Texas has been outscored 24-13 while losing four consecutive contests and is 3-5 on its nine-game road trip. Los Angeles hopes to have Albert Pujols in the lineup after the slugger missed Saturday’s contest with pain in his lower back.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (7-3, 2.39 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (4-1, 3.83)

Darvish had his string of four consecutive victories snapped Tuesday, when he surrendered seven runs - four earned - on eight hits and five walks over five innings at Oakland. The 27-year-old native of Japan had allowed fewer than three runs in five of his previous six outings. Darvish improved to 7-1 lifetime against the Angels after yielding three runs in 6 1/3 innings on May 4 at Los Angeles.

Shoemaker is coming off a stellar outing at Cleveland on Tuesday, when he allowed two runs and five hits over eight innings while registering a career-high 10 strikeouts. The 27-year-old has been solid as a starter this season, allowing three or fewer earned runs in each of his six outings. Shoemaker will be facing the Rangers for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels released OF Raul Ibanez on Saturday. The 42-year-old appeared in 57 games this season, batting .157 with three home runs and 21 RBIs.

2. Texas’ Adrian Beltre is three hits away from becoming the sixth third baseman in major-league history to reach 2,500 for his career.

3. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout is 0-for-7 in the series following a 13-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Angels 1