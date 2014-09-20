Preview: Rangers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels appear to have put it on cruise control since clinching the American League West title. After being blitzed in the series opener, the Angels look to snap their modest two-game skid on Saturday when they continue their three-game set against the visiting Texas Rangers. Brennan Boesch provided a spark with a two-run homer on Friday, but Los Angeles offered little punch and dropped a 12-3 decision to Texas.

While the Angels hold a 2 1/2-game lead over AL East champion Baltimore in the race for home-field advantage, the cellar-dwelling Rangers haven’t concerned themselves with the standings for quite some time. Texas, however, has won a season-best seven in a row  and Jake Smolinski has played a significant part in extending that stretch. The 25-year-old, who belted a two-run homer Friday, is 7-for-18 with two homers, five RBIs and four runs scored since returning from the disabled list.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Southwest (Texas), FSW (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (10-13, 5.12) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (17-8, 3.50)

Lewis recorded his second win in seven starts after allowing one run on five hits in seven innings en route to a 10-3 victory against Atlanta on Sunday. The 35-year-old fell to 5-7 in his career versus the Angels after yielding five runs in six innings in a 5-4 setback Aug 16 before permitting three runs in seven frames in a 9-3 loss Sept. 9. Lewis has allowed nine homers in his last six starts after allowing 13 blasts in his previous 21.

With Los Angeles winning the division title Wednesday, Weaver’s scheduled start the following night was pushed back to put him in position to get the nod for Game 1 of the ALDS. Weaver posted his fifth win in six decisions after striking out 12 and allowing one run on four hits over seven innings in a 5-2 triumph over Houston last Saturday. Weaver improved to 14-8 versus Texas after permitting two runs on four hits in seven innings in a 5-2 win July 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles OF Mike Trout has inexplicably struggled against Texas at home, going 3-for-25.

2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is 6-for-16 with four runs scored in his last four games, but is batting just .211 in his career against Weaver.

3. Angels OF Josh Hamilton is considered day-to-day after receiving a CT scan to determine the cause of pain in his chest and right rib cage.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Angels 2