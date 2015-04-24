FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Rangers at Angels
April 25, 2015

Preview: Rangers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers, who own the American League’s two worst batting averages at .213 and .215, begin a three-game series Friday in Anaheim. Los Angeles recorded only hit Thursday and didn’t have a baserunner after the third inning, but Kole Calhoun’s two-run homer was enough as the Angels prevailed 2-0 over Oakland to earn a four-game series split.

“I’ve seen us lose on a no-hitter. Winning on a one-hitter was a lot better,” manager Mike Scioscia told reporters after Los Angeles improved to 2-5 at home. Texas, which dropped two of three at home to Los Angeles from April 13-15, is 2-3 on its eight-game road trip after splitting a pair in Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday. While the Rangers are struggling at the plate as a team, Prince Fielder (.367, home run, nine RBIs) is off to a strong start after playing only 42 games last season because of a neck injury. Wandy Rodriguez gets the call from Triple-A Round Rock to make his Rangers debut on the mound and opposes Garrett Richards, who is coming off a loss in his first start since recovering from knee surgery.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (2014: 0-2, 6.75 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (0-1, 5.40)

Rodriguez allowed two runs and four hits while striking out 10 in seven innings over two Pacific Coast League starts. The 36-year-old Dominican becomes Texas’ fifth starter while allowing the Rangers to give Colby Lewis extra rest and keep red-hot Nick Martinez (2-0, 0.45 ERA) on his normal schedule. Rodriguez, who is 91-94 with a 4.06 ERA in 10 seasons with Houston and Pittsburgh, still possesses a fastball which reaches 91 miles per hour.

Richards, who was 13-4 before suffering his injury Aug. 20, yielded four runs (three earned), five hits, walked four and struck out four in five innings of a 4-3 loss at Houston on Sunday. “He definitely wasn’t short of stuff,” catcher Drew Butera told reporters of the 26-year-old Californian. “He threw some pitches that showed some really good action.” Richards is 6-1 with a 3.43 ERA in 14 games (10 starts) versus Texas - 4-0, 2.05 last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles LHP C.J. Wilson (1-2, 3.54 ERA) was scheduled to pitch Thursday but had his start pushed back to Saturday because of elbow discomfort.

2. Fielder is 8-for-15 with runners in scoring position this season.

3. Texas lost 15 of its last 19 games against Los Angeles, but is 21-16 at Angel Stadium since the start of 2011.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Rangers 2

