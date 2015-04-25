Preview: Rangers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to clinch their second series win of the season against the visiting Texas Rangers when the American League West rivals meet in the middle contest of their three-game set on Saturday. Los Angeles took two of three in Texas last week before posting a 3-2 triumph at home on Friday in the series opener for its third victory in four overall games.

The Angels fell behind 2-0 in the third inning but halved the deficit a frame later and moved ahead on David Freese’s two-run homer in the seventh. The loss was the fourth in five overall contests for Texas, which fell to 2-4 on its eight-game road trip. Prince Fielder drove in a run while collecting two of the Rangers’ three hits - all of which came against Angels starter Garrett Richards. Los Angeles continued its recent dominance of Texas, registering its 16th win in the last 20 meetings between the clubs.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (1-1, 3.79 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (1-2, 3.54)

Lewis suffered his first loss of the season last Saturday after allowing three runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings at Seattle. The hits total matched the amount the 35-year-old California native surrendered over his first two starts of 2015. Lewis has not fared well against the Angels in his career, going 5-8 with a 5.64 ERA in 19 games (17 starts).

Wilson was handed his second straight loss last Saturday despite yielding only two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings at Houston. It was a vast improvement from the previous outing by the 34-year-old Californian, who was tagged for seven runs - six earned - over 5 2/3 frames by Kansas City on April 12. Wilson - who had his turn pushed back due to elbow stiffness - has made eight starts against his former Texas club, going 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Fielder has reached base via a hit or walk in 14 of his last 15 games.

2. Texas designated RHP Logan Verrett for assignment on Friday to make room for LHP Wandy Rodriguez, who allowed one run and five hits over five innings in his season debut.

3. According to sources, the Rangers are on the verge of re-acquiring OF Josh Hamilton from the Angels for cash considerations.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Rangers 4