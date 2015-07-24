Preview: Rangers at Angels

Josh Hamilton makes his return to Angel Stadium on Friday as his Texas Rangers look to avenge a series sweep earlier this month when they open a three-game set against American League West rival Los Angeles Angels. Hamilton spent two seasons with the Angels, including a disappointing 2014 during which he recorded 10 home runs and 44 RBIs in 89 games, before being traded back to Texas on April 27 while still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

The 34-year-old, who is hitting .237 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 21 contests this year, was a five-time All-Star and the 2010 AL MVP during his first tenure with the Rangers. Texas is seeking its third straight win after scoring 19 runs over its final two games at Colorado. Los Angeles, which outscored the Rangers 33-8 while sweeping a three-game set at Texas from July 3-5, had its seven-game winning streak snapped Thursday as it dropped a 3-0 decision to Minnesota. The first-place Angels managed only four singles in falling to 6-1 on their 10-game homestand.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (9-4, 4.63 ERA) vs. Angels RH Nick Tropeano (1-0, 0.00)

Lewis is coming off a victory at Houston on Saturday when he allowed two runs and four hits while striking out seven in 7 1/3 innings. The 35-year-old Californian has won five of his last six decisions while yielding three earned runs or fewer in eight of his last nine outings. Lewis fell to 5-10 in 21 career games (19 starts) against Los Angeles on July 5 after being tagged for 10 runs and 12 hits in four frames.

The Angels are expected to recall Tropeano from Triple-A Salt Lake to make his second start of the season. The 24-year-old New Yorker notched the victory against Oakland on April 23, scattering five hits over six scoreless innings. Tropeano made his major-league debut last season, when he went 1-3 with a 4.57 ERA in four outings with Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers have scored at least seven runs in four of their last five games.

2. Los Angeles placed David Freese on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured right index finger and recalled fellow 3B Kyle Kubitza from Salt Lake.

3. Texas is 2-7 versus the Angels this season and 7-21 in the all-time series since the start of the 2014 campaign.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Angels 4