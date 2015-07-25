Preview: Rangers at Angels

The Texas Rangers attempt to post their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Los Angeles Angels for the second contest of their three-game series Saturday. Shin-soo Choo snapped a tie with an RBI double during a three-run fifth inning as Texas opened the set with a 4-2 triumph.

The game marked the return to Angel Stadium by Josh Hamilton, who went 2-for-4 and scored twice in his first visit to Anaheim since being traded to the Rangers on April 27. All-Star Mike Trout provided the offense for Los Angeles, belting a solo homer in the fourth inning and delivering an RBI single in the eighth. The loss dropped the Angels to 6-2 on their 10-game homestand, which began with a six-game winning streak. Los Angeles fell to 7-3 against Texas this season and 21-8 since the start of 2014.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (7-9, 2.91 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (7-4, 2.30)

Gallardo suffered his third straight loss Sunday at Houston, where he was tagged for five runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings. The 29-year-old Mexican allowed a total of four runs in 37 2/3 innings over his previous six starts, a span that began with four consecutive scoreless outings. Gallardo, who never has faced the Angels, has won only three of his 11 turns on the road this season.

Santiago won his third start in a row Monday, when he struck out 10 while limiting Boston to one run in five innings. The 27-year-old has been outstanding over his last five turns, allowing a total of four runs in 32 frames. One of those outings occurred in Texas on July 4, when Santiago scattered three hits over seven scoreless innings to improve to 5-2 with a 3.30 ERA in 13 career games (10 starts) against the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels added some versatility Friday, acquiring INF Conor Gillaspie from the Chicago White Sox for future considerations.

2. Texas LHP Derek Holland, who is sidelined with a torn muscle in his left shoulder, is slated to throw live batting practice Saturday.

3. Santiago is 0-2 lifetime against the Rangers at home but has won all five of his decisions in Texas.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Rangers 2