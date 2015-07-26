Preview: Rangers at Angels

The Texas Rangers have won four straight games and likely joined the Los Angeles Angels as buyers in advance of Friday’s trade deadline. The Rangers aim for a three-game series sweep Sunday in Anaheim against the Angels, who have lost three straight for the first time since early June.

The Rangers rallied from a three-run deficit for a 7-6 win Saturday to move within two games of .500 and 6 1/2 games back of the Angels, who are percentage points ahead of Houston for first place in the AL West. Second baseman Rougned Odor has sparked the Rangers’ surge while going 14-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBIs over his last eight games. The Angels are hoping for a similar outburst from third baseman Conor Gillaspie, who was acquired from the White Sox on Friday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday’s contest. Gillaspie figures to share playing time at third with rookie Kyle Kubitza until David Freese (broken finger) returns early next month.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (5-5, 3.92 ERA) vs. Angels LH Andrew Heaney (4-0, 1.57)

Martinez was promoted from Triple-A to start at Colorado on Monday, but his outing lasted only four innings after the Rockies pummeled him for seven runs on seven hits. The 24-year-old is 0-3 with a 6.98 ERA in his last five starts and needs a strong outing to solidify his spot in the rotation. Kole Calhoun is 6-for-11 with a home run against Martinez, who is 1-2 with a 2.08 ERA in six career starts (five games) against the Angels.

Heaney has been as good as advertised for the Angels, who acquired the highly touted prospect from Miami during the offseason. The 24-year-old posted his fourth straight win Monday when he held Boston to two runs with no walks over seven innings. Heaney has recorded a quality start in all five outings and owns a 27-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels LF Matt Joyce is mired in an 0-for-22 slump.

2. The Rangers have won nine of their last 14 road games.

3. Los Angeles optioned RHP Nick Tropeano to Triple-A Salt Lake.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Rangers 2