Preview: Rangers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels will receive plenty of opportunities to chase down the Texas Rangers in September. Los Angeles is 3 1/2 games behind the Rangers for the American League’s second wild card and opens a three-game home series against Texas on Friday in the first of seven September meetings.

The Angels have won eight of 12 matchups this season and the teams conclude the regular season with a four-game set in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers have their sights set on more than the wild card - they lead Minnesota by 1 1/2 games for the final spot - as they trail the first-place Houston Astros by two games in the AL West. Texas is on a roll with nine victories in 12 games and began a 10-game West Coast trip by taking two of three in San Diego. The Angels defeated Oakland in their past two games but lost nine of their previous 11 outings.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (2-3, 5.15 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (12-10, 3.80)

Perez continues to show progress after his return from Tommy John elbow surgery and went 2-1 with a 3.13 ERA in five August starts. He defeated the Baltimore Orioles in his last start when he gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Perez is 1-0 with a 1.84 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Los Angeles.

Richards has fared well against Texas, compiling an 8-1 mark and 3.11 ERA in 16 career appearances (12 starts). He has won both 2015 starts versus the Rangers to go with a 1.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and .180 batting average against. Richards received a no-decision in his last turn while striking out nine and allowing three runs and seven hits in seven innings against Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B Albert Pujols has 35 homers, joining Alex Rodriguez (12), Mike Schmidt (11) and Willie Mays (10) as players to reach 35 in 10 or more of their first 15 major-league seasons.

2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is batting .342 with four homers and 17 RBIs over the past 21 games.

3. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout is mired in a 25-game homerless drought and has gone deep just once since August began.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Angels 1