Preview: Rangers at Angels

Derek Holland is coming off a masterful effort and seeks another strong outing when the Texas Rangers visit the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday for the second contest of their three-game set. Holland, who blanked Baltimore on three hits for his eighth career shutout on Sunday, squares off against Jered Weaver in a pivotal game after the Angels won the series opener.

Having Holland healthy for the stretch run has been an unexpected surprise after he missed more than four months with a shoulder injury. “The last thing I wanted was to be known as a guy who is injury prone or to have anything like that happen and not being with these guys,” Holland told reporters. “We’re contending and not being with them was the lowest of the low moments.” C.J. Cron went 3-for-4 with five RBIs as the Angels posted a 5-2 victory on Friday for their third straight win to move within 2 1/2 games of the Rangers for the American League’s second wild-card spot. Texas, which has lost just four times in its last 13 contests, leads Minnesota by 1 1/2 games for the second wild card and trails the first-place Houston Astros by three in the AL West.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, FSW Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Derek Holland (2-1, 2.82 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (6-10, 4.94)

Holland struck out 11 without a walk in his fourth start of the season and third since returning from the injury. He has made just nine starts over the last two seasons after winning 10 or more games each of the previous three years. Holland is 7-6 with a 5.88 ERA in 21 career appearances (18 starts) against the Angels and has had problems with Erick Aybar (16-for-46 with eight doubles and one homer) and Mike Trout (9-for-26, two homers).

Weaver has split his last two starts while allowing 14 runs and 16 hits in 11 2/3 innings. He has walked only 22 batters in 20 starts but issued a season-high four while losing to Cleveland on Sunday. Weaver is 15-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 35 career starts against the Rangers and has struggled against Shin-Soo Choo (14-for-37, six doubles) and Mike Napoli (11-for-32, three homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Cron is 23-for-50 with two homers and 17 RBIs against the Rangers this season.

2. Choo recorded three hits in the opener and is 6-for-12 with three walks over his last three games.

3. Los Angeles 2B Johnny Giavotella is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with fourth nerve palsy, a condition that is causing double vision when he looks down or to the left.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Angels 2