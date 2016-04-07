Preview: Rangers at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels were outscored 15-1 while losing their first two games of the season and aim to display improvement on Thursday when they open a four-game home series against the Texas Rangers. The Angels had just seven hits while losing consecutive games against the Chicago Cubs and center fielder Mike Trout and designated hitter Albert Pujols are looking for their first hits.

Los Angeles wanted to start strong in the highly competitive American League West but the opening series ranked as a disaster. “Obviously, we’re not off on the right foot,” right fielder Kole Calhoun told reporters. “But there’s a lot of baseball still to play.” The Rangers won their opener against the Seattle Mariners before losing the next two due to bullpen collapses, including allowing five runs in the ninth during Wednesday’s 9-5 loss. “I’d hope that we wouldn’t panic in two games,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said afterward. “You give hitters multiple at-bats, long looks, they become better hitters.”

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Derek Holland (2015: 4-3, 4.91 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (2015: 9-9, 3.59)

Holland is hoping for an injury-free season after making just 16 appearances (15 starts) over the past two seasons due to knee and shoulder injuries. He has a winning record against the Angels but has also struggled as he is 9-6 with a 5.52 ERA in 23 career appearances (20 starts). Pujols is batting .348 with three homers in 23 at-bats against Holland, while Trout is batting .313 with two homers in 32 at-bats.

Santiago set career bests for starts (32), innings (180 2/3) and strikeouts (162) last season while holding opposing batters to a .227 average. He typically doesn’t work into the later innings and he also is plagued by the long ball as he gave up a career-worst 29 homers last season. Santiago is 6-2 with a 3.36 ERA in 16 career appearances (13 starts) against the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas hit one homer - by DH Prince Fielder - and allowed nine in the three-game set against Seattle.

2. The Angels batted .115 in the two games against the Cubs as Trout was hitless in eight at-bats and Pujols was 0-for-7.

3. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus, who averaged 157.8 games played over the past four seasons, was rested in Wednesday’s series finale against the Mariners.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Rangers 1