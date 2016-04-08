Preview: Rangers at Angels

Matt Shoemaker has won each of his major-league starts against Texas and aims to improve to 5-0 when the Los Angeles Angels host the Rangers on Friday in the second contest of a four-game set. Shoemaker has a 2.39 ERA and 1.10 WHIP against Texas and picked up three of the four victories in 2014 when he won a career-best 16 games.

Shoemaker will be aiming to pitch the Angels to their second straight win in the series after Los Angeles won the opener 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth as Albert Pujols short-hopped the wall in left-center field with a bases-loaded single. “Just get something to hit and try to put on one of my best swings,” Pujols told Fox Sports 1 of his approach. “I just thank God that I put my best swing of the night and it ended up winning the game.” The Angels were certainly relieved to pick up a victory after losing their first two games of the season to the Chicago Cubs by a combined 15-1 score. The Rangers will be aiming to halt a three-game skid that has seen them outscored 23-10.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (2015: NR) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (2015: 7-10, 4.46)

Griffin hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2013 when he went 14-10 with Oakland as he underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in 2014 followed by a shoulder injury last season. “I‘m just going to go out there and get everyone out and work well with whoever is catching,” Griffin told reporters Thursday after learning he would get Friday’s start. “I‘m thankful that the Rangers gave me an opportunity to come and pitch.” Griffin is 2-2 with a 2.81 ERA and .197 average against in five career starts against the Angels.

Shoemaker is looking to rebound from a shaky campaign last season after he compiled a 3.04 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 2014. He struggled through much of spring training and came dangerously close to missing out on the final rotation spot. Shoemaker served up 24 homers in 135 1/3 innings last season after giving up 14 in 136 innings in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers RHP Shawn Tolleson served up the decisive hit to Pujols and has allowed six hits and recorded three outs in three appearances.

2. Pujols and CF Mike Trout each had two hits in the opener after being a combined 0-of-15 in the first two games of the series.

3. Texas has allowed 10 homers in four games, including one to Angels 3B Yunel Escobar on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Rangers 5