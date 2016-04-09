Preview: Rangers at Angels

Cole Hamels traditionally struggles in April and the Texas left-hander can match his first-month victory count of the last three years when the Rangers visit the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Hamels went 2-7 with a 4.42 ERA in 13 April starts from 2013-15 but won his season debut when he defeated the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Hamels allowed two runs and four hits and struck out eight in seven innings in the tidy effort against Seattle. He will be looking to help Texas post its second straight victory after the Rangers produced a 7-3 victory over the Angels in Friday’s contest. Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor is just 2-for-18 but one of his hits was a two-run homer in Friday’s game and five of his 26 career homers have come against the Angels. Los Angeles designated hitter Albert Pujols delivered the game-winning hit in Thursday’s series opener but was hitless in four at-bats Friday and is just 2-for-16.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (1-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (0-1, 5.40)

Hamels is 8-1 in 13 regular-season starts for Texas since being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies shortly before last season’s trading deadline. He tossed a complete game against the Angels on Oct. 4 when he allowed two runs and three hits in a 9-2 victory that clinched the American League West crown. Hamels has held Pujols to a .185 batting average in 27 at-bats but three of Pujols’ five hits are homers.

Richards struck out seven in his season debut but lasted just five innings and allowed three runs and six hits while losing to the Chicago Cubs. He has typically fared well against the Rangers, compiling a 9-2 record and 3.20 ERA in 18 career appearances (14 starts) despite losing to Hamels in last October’s outing. Richards has struggled against designated hitter Prince Fielder (8-for-20) but has dominated Odor (1-for-17, seven strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout is 3-for-15 with no extra-bases hits, no runs scored, no RBIs and no stolen bases.

2. Texas CF Delino DeShields went 2-for-4 and scored twice with two stolen bases in Friday’s contest.

3. Los Angeles OF Daniel Nava (cut left index finger) departed Friday’s game and is questionable for Saturday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Angels 2