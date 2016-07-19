Preview: Rangers at Angels

Much like his team, Texas Rangers rookie Nomar Mazara is struggling to rediscover his sizzling early-season form. Mazara and the first-place Rangers will look to get untracked Tuesday as they continue their three-game series against the host Los Angeles Angels, who have won eight of their last 10.

Mazara is batting .202 over his last 31 games and was moved down to the eighth spot in the order in Monday’s 9-5 loss to the Angels as the Rangers fell for the 12th time in their last 16 contests but maintained their 4 1/2-game lead over Houston in the American League West. “We are trying to stay focused and stay positive,” Texas' Adrian Beltre told reporters. "We all know teams go through rough stretches like this, no matter how good your team is. We’ll get out of it sooner or later. We still believe in ourselves.” The Rangers may want to pitch around Angels star Mike Trout, a career .330 hitter against Texas who belted a three-run homer in Monday’s win and has five blasts and 14 RBIs over his last 21 games. Los Angeles leads the majors in runs scored this month and continues to be pleased with the first-base platoon of Ji-Man Choi and Jefry Marte, who have combined for six homers and 16 RBIs in 143 at-bats.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Kyle Lohse (0-1, 10.80 ERA) vs. Angels RH Tim Lincecum (1-3, 6.85)

Lohse made his season debut last Tuesday against Minnesota and allowed six runs over five innings while pitching through a right oblique strain. The 37-year-old struggled with his velocity in the loss but was cleared to make his second start with the Rangers following a successful bullpen session over the weekend. Albert Pujols is 5-for-12 against Lohse, who is 4-5 with a 6.28 ERA in 12 career starts versus the Angels.

Lincecum is hoping to build on his encouraging outing against Baltimore last Tuesday, when he gave up three runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner is winless in four starts since allowing one run over six frames in his Angels debut on June 18 at Oakland. Ian Desmond is 10-for-15 with two home runs versus Lincecum, who made two starts against Texas in the 2010 World Series and went 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels placed C Geovany Soto on the 15-day disabled list with left knee inflammation and recalled C Juan Graterol from Triple-A Salt Lake.

2. Texas RF Shin-Soo Choo has been held out of the starting lineup for the past four games due to lower back tightness but appeared as a pinch-hitter in Monday’s loss.

3. Angels RHP Nick Tropeano exited Monday’s game with right elbow soreness and will have an MRI on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Rangers 5