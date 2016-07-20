Preview: Rangers at Angels

Hector Santiago hasn't allowed an earned run in his last three outings and attempts to win his fourth consecutive start when the Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers on Wednesday for the finale of their three-game series. Santiago has yielded one unearned run and 12 hits in 20 innings during the sizzling stretch to carve a full run off his earned run average.

The Angels scored 17 runs while winning the first two games of the series as Albert Pujols led the way with two three-run homers in Tuesday's 8-6 victory. Pujols has belted four shots in his last three games while Los Angeles has won five straight contests and nine of its last 11. Texas has lost 13 of its last 17 and has given up eight or more runs on nine occasions during the dismal stretch. Texas' Rougned Odor, who is 5-for-9 in the series, is a torrid 11-for-23 with a homer against Santiago.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (7-6, 4.05 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (7-4, 4.27)

Perez has been shelled in each of his last two outings, giving up 17 runs - 12 earned - and 15 hits in 9 2/3 innings. The rough stretch followed two starts in which he gave up three runs and 11 hits in 13 frames. Perez defeated the Angels with six scoreless innings on May 24 to improve to 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts).

Santiago struck out seven in seven innings while walking none and giving up five hits in a victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday. He is 4-0 over his last six starts, allowing fewer than two earned runs in five of the turns. Santiago was pounded for six runs (five earned) and five hits in 2 1/3 frames in a loss to Texas on May 25 to drop to 6-4 with a 3.96 ERA in 19 career appearances (16 starts) against the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout has scored 18 runs in July, including two in each of his last three contests.

2. Texas RF Shin-Soo Choo (back) served as the designated hitter on Tuesday and went 0-for-5 in his first start since the All-Star break.

3. Los Angeles RHP Nick Tropeano was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament on Tuesday and is weighing his options, which include Tommy John surgery that would sideline him until the start of the 2018 season.

PREDICTION: Angels 9, Rangers 4