Preview: Rangers at Angels

Yu Darvish has defeated the Los Angeles Angels more times than any other team and he looks to add to the victory count when the Texas Rangers open a three-game road series at Angel Stadium. Darvish is 7-2 with a 4.00 ERA in 12 outings against the Angels and he has fanned 97 batters in just 74 1/3 innings.

The Rangers, who hold an 8 1/2-game lead over the Houston Astros in the American League West, could use a strong outing from Darvish after allowing 42 runs while losing four of their past five games. Texas slugger Carlos Beltran is on a roll and is 20-for-45 with three homers and 13 RBIs during a 11-game hitting streak. The Angels have lost their last two games — scoring a combined three runs versus Oakland — as they begin a 10-game homestand. Los Angeles center fielder Mike Trout has just one homer in 45 bats against Texas this season and is three long balls away from his fourth career 30-homer campaign.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (5-4, 3.45 ERA) vs. Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (3-3, 4.71)

Darvish was smacked around by Houston for five runs and seven hits in four innings in his last turn to end a three-game winning streak. He has yet to win on the road this season despite a 3.03 ERA and .216 batting average against in five such starts. Darvish has struck out Trout 11 times but has served up four homers to him in 34 at-bats and also has been taken deep twice apiece by Albert Pujols (26 at-bats) and Kole Calhoun (eight at-bats).

Skaggs has won consecutive outings after winning just one of his first eight starts. He defeated Seattle in his last turn when he gave up three runs and eight hits over six innings. Skaggs is 2-1 with a 7.90 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in three career starts against the Rangers and has struggled with Elvis Andrus (3-for-6, two walks).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland is 1-for-15 over his past five games and is mired in an 11-game homerless drought.

2. Calhoun is batting .419 with six walks in 43 at-bats-against the Rangers this season.

3. Texas CF Ian Desmond hit his 22nd homer of the season Thursday but it was just his second since July 27.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Angels 0