Preview: Rangers at Angels

Cole Hamels has experienced back-to-back awful outings and the left-hander aims to return to form when the Texas Rangers visit the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game set. Hamels allowed 13 runs in six innings in the two rough starts against Seattle, including a dreadful turn Monday when he gave up seven runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Hamels' ERA soared from 2.67 to 3.25 while allowing 14 hits and seven walks in his worst two starts of the season. He will try to continue his success against Angels center fielder Mike Trout (1-for-8) and designated hitter Albert Pujols (6-for-32, three homers). Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre hit a tiebreaking homer in Friday's 2-1 victory and his 38 career blasts against the Angels are the sixth-most by an opponent. Los Angeles has lost three consecutive games and has just four runs and 11 hits during the stretch.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (14-5, 3.25 ERA) vs. Angels RH Daniel Wright (0-2, 7.62)

Hamels allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his previous eight starts before the struggles against the Mariners. He has fared well on the road with a 9-3 mark and 2.54 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 15 such starts. Hamels is 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two 2016 starts versus the Angels and is 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA in four career starts.

Wright was claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and is making his third major league start. He went 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and .417 batting average against in four appearances (two starts) for the Reds. Wright also struggled in the minors as he had a 5.04 combined ERA with stints at Double-A and Triple-A.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels RHP Garrett Richards (elbow) could throw off a mound later this month as he continues his rehab in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery.

2. Texas 2B Rougned Odor (hamstring) departed Friday's contest and his status for Saturday is uncertain.

3. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons, who is 13-for-33 over his past nine contests, is just 2-for-23 versus Hamels.

PREDICTION: Rangers 11, Angels 3