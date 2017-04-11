Preview: Rangers at Angels

If Joey Gallo keeps this up, the Texas Rangers are going to have to find a way to keep their prodigious slugger around a little longer. Gallo looks to continue his hot start Tuesday as the Rangers head out on the road for the first time this season to begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, who scored seven runs in the ninth inning Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners.

Gallo has two home runs, seven RBIs, three walks and nine strikeouts while playing third base in place of Adrian Beltre, who has been out with a tight right calf muscle but could return as soon as this week. When Beltre settles back into regular duty at third base, the Rangers could have Gallo share time in left field with Ryan Rua and Jurickson Profar or send him to Triple-A Round Rock to get regular at-bats. The 23-year-old figures to be in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, who are off to a 5-2 start thanks to timely hitting and a stellar defense that manager Mike Scioscia ranks as the best in his 18 seasons with the team. “We've had some terrific defensive teams over the years, guys that were really good at making plays,” Scioscia told reporters. “But I think the range this year is the best we've ever had at a number of positions.”

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (0-1, 8.44)

Hamels received a no-decision in his season debut against Cleveland last Wednesday, when he allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits over six innings. The 33-year-old, who led the AL with 10 road victories last season, has gone 22-6 over 45 regular season starts since joining the Rangers in 2015. The Southern California native is 2-1 with a 3.27 ERA in five career starts against Los Angeles, including 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two outings at Angel Stadium.

Skaggs took the loss last Thursday at Oakland after allowing five runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts across 5 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old made 10 starts for the Angels last season after missing the entire 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery. Skaggs tossed six scoreless innings against Texas on Sept. 9 and owns a 2-1 record and 5.49 ERA in four career starts against the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels are 36-22 against the Rangers since 2014.

2. Texas is 19-26 all-time in its first road game of a season, including four straight losses.

3. In 47 games since the start of last season, Angels RHP Cam Bedrosian is 2-0 with three saves and a 1.05 ERA.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Angels 4