The Los Angeles Angels quickly are making a habit of late-inning comebacks, while the Texas Rangers officially are having bullpen issues. The Angels look to remain hot as they continue their three-game series Wednesday against the visiting Rangers, who squandered a five-run lead and dropped a 6-5 decision in 10 innings a day earlier.

Rangers closer Sam Dyson allowed three runs in the ninth inning for his second blown save and soon may be replaced, with the flame-throwing Matt Bush and former Milwaukee closer Jeremy Jeffress among the candidates. Texas also is dealing with uncertainty at third base, as Adrian Beltre is expected to be out several more weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of his right calf on Tuesday. Joey Gallo likely will continue filling in at third for the Rangers, who have hit 13 home runs in their first seven games. The Angels have matched their best eight-game start in franchise history at 6-2 thanks in part to the play of Mike Trout, who delivered a key RBI double in Tuesday’s comeback and is hitting .300 with two homers and eight RBIs.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (0-0, 10.80 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jesse Chavez (1-0, 1.59)

Griffin had a season debut to forget on Friday against Oakland, allowing four runs in 3 1/3 innings before leaving with scrapes on his pitching hand and knees after sliding to back up an overthrow from right field. “Hands heal pretty fast,” Griffin told reporters. “I don’t foresee it being an issue (moving forward).” Trout is 5-for-19 with two homers against the 29-year-old, who is 3-2 with a 4.23 ERA in eight career starts versus the Angels.

Chavez was impressive on Friday in his first start since Sept. 11, 2015, allowing four hits while pitching into the sixth inning and beating Seattle for the first time in 18 career appearances. The 33-year-old Californian secured a spot in the rotation this spring after pitching out of the bullpen the previous two seasons. Chavez is 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA in 16 career games (three starts) against Texas while limiting Elvis Andrus to three hits in 16 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels are 36-22 against the Rangers since the start of the 2014 season.

2. Rangers OF Nomar Mazara was named American League Player of the Week after hitting .417 with nine RBIs.

3. The Angels have opened with five straight home wins for the first time since 2007.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Rangers 3