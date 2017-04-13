Preview: Rangers at Angels

The Texas Rangers’ bullpen remains in a state of flux, but the team may have discovered an intriguing new option in right-hander Jose Leclerc. The 23-year-old flame-thrower drew raves after recording his first career save for the Rangers, who face the host Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Closer Sam Dyson has two blown saves and setup man Matt Bush is battling soreness in his shoulder, so Leclerc came on Wednesday and continued his impressive start by recording the final five outs - including a three-pitch strikeout of Mike Trout in the eighth inning. Bush, who widely was expected to fill in for the ineffective Dyson this week, has returned to Texas for an injection in the AC joint and hopes to return to the team Friday in Seattle. After throwing 16 pitches Wednesday, Leclerc could be available in the series finale against Los Angeles, which saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with the 8-3 loss. Kole Calhoun, who hit .375 against the Rangers last season, continued his hot start Wednesday with two hits and is batting .314 through nine games.

TV: 3:37 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (0-1, 3.65 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (0-1, 3.86)

Darvish has gone winless in his first two starts for the first time in his major-league career but threw well in his last outing, allowing one run over six innings in a 6-1 loss to Oakland. The 30-year-old is 7-2 with a 3.78 ERA in 13 career turns against the Angels, including a 5-1 mark and 3.14 ERA in his last nine outings. Trout is 10-for-37 with four homers against Darvish, who is 13-6 with a 2.74 ERA in 28 career day starts.

Nolasco bounced back from an Opening Day loss to Oakland by holding Seattle to two runs over six innings in Saturday’s 5-4 victory. The 34-year-old was acquired from Minnesota last August and has pitched well in his career at Angel Stadium, going 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 10 career starts. Nolasco is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in two career turns against Texas while limiting Mike Napoli to one hit in 11 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles RHP Cam Bedrosian is 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA in his last 48 games covering 44 innings.

2. Texas has belted an American League-high 16 home runs, going deep at least once in each of its first eight games.

3. The Angels placed Andrew Bailey on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation and recalled fellow RHP Daniel Wright from Triple-A Salt Lake.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Angels 2