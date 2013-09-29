(Updated: CHANGE: Updating wild card race 2ND graph)

Rangers 7, Angels 4: Craig Gentry had a pair of hits and delivered a squeeze bunt as host Texas kept its postseason hopes alive with its sixth consecutive victory.

Ian Kinsler had a hit and scored twice and Alex Rios and A.J. Pierzynski recorded RBIs as the Rangers took advantage of five Los Angeles errors to move into a tie with Tampa Bay and one game behind Cleveland for the top wild card entering Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Texas received 4 2/3 scoreless innings from its bullpen to improve to 14-4 against the Angels this season. Joakim Soria (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and closer Joe Nathan finished up in a soaking rain in the ninth for his 43rd save.

The Rangers got a leadoff double from Gentry in the second inning before capitalizing on a pair of errors and a wild pitch to push across four runs for a 5-1 edge. Mike Trout’s second sacrifice fly in the third inning and Howie Kendrick’s RBI double in a two-run fifth cut the deficit to 5-4.

Pierzynski singled home a run in the bottom of the inning and, after yet another error and a single by Mitch Moreland, Gentry delivered a squeeze bunt to make it 7-4. Rangers starter Derek Holland allowed four runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings while counterpart Garrett Richards (7-8) was charged with six runs - three earned - in 4 1/3 inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Holland exited after Kendrick’s two-out double in the fifth, marking the third time in six starts this month that he failed to get through five innings ... Angels SS Erick Aybar became the fifth leadoff hitter in franchise history with three doubles in a game and the first since Chone Figgins on Aug. 16, 2009. ... Los Angeles committed five errors in a game for the first time since September 2006, in a contest that was moved up eight hours due to the threat of rain. The 11:07 a.m. CT starting time marked the earliest in the 20-year history of Rangers Ballpark.