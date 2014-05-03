Rangers 5, Angels 2: Leadoff hitter Shin-Soo Choo had a home run among his three hits and visiting Texas took the opener of the three-game series.

Alex Rios added a two-run homer that helped make a winner of right-hander Colby Lewis (2-1), who went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, seven hits and striking out six in his fourth start since missing 20 months after undergoing elbow and hip surgeries. Aaron Poreda, Jason Frasor, Neal Cotts, Alexi Ogando and Joakim Soria combined to shut down the Angels the rest of the way, with Soria earning his seventh save in seven opportunities.

Angels starter Hector Santiago (0-5) sailed along until the sixth, when he gave up a leadoff homer to Choo, followed by the two-out, two-run shot by Rios that gave the Rangers a lead they never relinquished. Santiago allowed all five runs on seven hits in losing his seventh straight decision dating to last season.

The Angels scored a run on a safety squeeze bunt by J.B. Shuck in the second and Howie Kendrick’s RBI single scored Shuck in the fourth for a 2-0 lead. Lewis retired seven in a row, including the meat of the Los Angeles lineup, before departing following a two-out walk to Collin Cowgill in the sixth.

The Rangers gave the bullpen some wiggle room when Leonys Martin singled to lead off the seventh and Michael Choice walked. Kevin Jepsen replaced Santiago and yielded a run-scoring single to Choo, followed by an RBI groundout by Elvis Andrus for a 5-2 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Angels 3B David Freese left the game with a right middle-finger contusion after getting hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and was replaced by Ian Stewart, who was later replaced by Orange County native Grant Green, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day. … Choo’s home run was the first in seven games for Texas and gave him a team-high three on the season. … Angels OF Mike Trout went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts and has struck out 19 times in the last 12 games.