Angels 5, Rangers 3: C.J. Cron had three hits and two RBIs in his major league debut to lift host Los Angeles to its fourth win in five games.

Howie Kendrick went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs while Collin Cowgill had three hits and also scored twice for the Angels. Garrett Richards (3-0) gave up three runs on nine hits in six innings, striking out a career-high nine, and two relievers bridged the gap to Joe Smith, who worked the ninth for his third save.

Robinson Chirinos had a double and a run-scoring single while Mitch Moreland and Shin-Soo Choo also had an RBI apiece as Texas fell for the fifth time in six games. Matt Harrison (0-1) was tagged for three runs on 10 hits and three walks in 4 1/3 frames in his second start since returning from a trio of surgeries that virtually wiped out his 2013 campaign.

Cron, who was brought up from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day to take the roster spot of struggling outfielder J.B. Shuck, singled in his first career at-bat to score Mike Trout in the opening inning. Cron also doubled before an RBI groundout by Erick Aybar in the third, but Texas grabbed the lead with three runs in the fourth, a rally capped by Choo’s base hit to center.

Albert Pujols tied it in the fourth with a single that plated Cowgill and Cron followed a double by Kendrick in the sixth with another single to put Los Angeles up 4-3. Kendrick capped the scoring with an RBI double in the eighth, part of a 14-hit attack that snapped the Angels’ six-game slide against the Rangers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Angels also placed 3B David Freese on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured finger suffered Friday, when he was hit in the hand by a pitch. ... Richards has held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in 15 of his last 19 starts. ... Rangers RHP Alexi Ogando became the sixth Texas pitcher all-time to appear in 17 of the team’s first 30 games.