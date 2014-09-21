Rangers 2, Angels 1: Ryan Rua’s first career home run - a ninth-inning blast against Los Angeles closer Huston Street - lifted visiting Texas in the rubber game of the weekend set.

Playing in his 21st career game, Rua took a 1-2 fastball from Street (2-2) and belted it into the Angels’ bullpen in left with one out in the ninth as the Rangers won for the eighth time in nine games. Texas later loaded the bases with one out, but Yoslan Herrera came on and induced a double play grounder from Adam Rosales to escape the jam.

Albert Pujols recorded an RBI single for the Angels, who now lead the Baltimore Orioles by 2 1/2 games for the best record in the American League with one week to go in the regular season. Mike Trout reached four times on a single, two walks and a hit-by-pitch for Los Angeles, which concludes the campaign with six road games against Oakland and Seattle.

Each team scored on an RBI single in the sixth inning, beginning with Tomas Telis’ infield hit that plated Leonys Martin, who had singled to open the frame. The Angels answered as Chris Iannetta singled to open their half of the sixth before Pujols delivered a run-scoring base hit to left three batters later.

Nick Tepesch started for Texas and allowed one run and four hits over seven innings before Michael Kirkman and Shawn Tolleson (3-1) combined to get through the eighth and Neftali Feliz breezed through the ninth for his 11th save. Cory Rasmus got the starting nod for Los Angeles and did not allow a run, yielding only two hits through four frames.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Trout began the game by robbing Martin with a leaping catch at the center-field wall. ... The Angels still won the season series 14-5. ... Telis notched his first multi-hit game since Sept. 10, also against Los Angeles.