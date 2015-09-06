Rangers 2, Angels 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Left-hander Derek Holland conceded just three hits in eight innings in the Texas Rangers’ 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in front of 39,889 at Angel Stadium.

Holland (3-1), who was activated from the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19, earned his second consecutive win. The left-hander retired 13 of 15 batters between the first and fifth innings, including eight in succession, collected five strikeouts and induced 12 groundouts while yielding just one run and two walks along with those three hits.

Right-handed closer Shawn Tolleson recorded his 29th save by pitching a perfect ninth inning. Tolleson struck out center fielder Mike Trout, made designated hitter Albert Pujols ground out and struck out first baseman C.J. Cron to preserve Holland’s win

The Rangers earned their seventh victory in nine games to move within two games of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West while retaining their lead of 1 1/2 games over the Minnesota Twins for the final wild-card spot.

The Angels, whose three-game winning streak ended, remained 5 1/2 games behind the Astros but fell 3 1/2 behind the Rangers in the wild-card race.

Texas broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth inning against right-handed reliever Joe Smith (4-5).

First baseman Mitch Moreland singled up the middle and was replaced by pinch runner Ryan Strausborger, who took third base when shortstop Elvis Andrus singled under the glove of second baseman Taylor Featherston. Strausborger came home on second baseman Rougned Odor’s sacrifice fly.

The Rangers had to settle for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after loading the bases with one out against right-hander Jered Weaver.

Right fielder Shin-Soo Choo received a one-out walk, moved to second base when designated hitter Prince Fielder walked and scored on third baseman Adrian Beltre’s single.

The Angels responded with a run in the bottom of the first. Trout tripled off the wall in right-center field, then came home when Holland momentarily bobbled a grounder from Cron before retiring Cron at first.

Texas again loaded the bases with one out in the fourth on Moreland’s single, Andrus’ double and left fielder Will Venable’s intentional walk. But Weaver kept the score tied by getting catcher Bobby Wilson to pop out and center fielder Delino De Shields to ground out on an accidental checked swing.

Weaver threw 106 pitches in six innings and collected three strikeouts while permitting one run, four hits, three walks (one intentional) and two hit batters.

NOTES: Texas 1B Kyle Blanks underwent season-ending surgery Friday. Blanks had been on the disabled list for tendinitis in his right and left Achilles. ... Rangers RHP Keone Kela will not pitch this weekend because of a sore right elbow. ... Rangers minor-league RHP Victor Gonzalez will be suspended 72 games without pay starting in 2016 after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Gonzalez pitches for one of the Rangers’ two teams in the Dominican Summer League. ... Los Angeles LF Collin Cowgill made his first start since May 21. Cowgill was on the 60-day disabled list with a sprained right wrist before being activated Tuesday. ... Angels 2B Taylor Featherston entered Saturday night’s game batting .135, the worst average among position players in the major leagues. The Angels purchased Featherston from the Chicago Cubs, who selected him in December’s Rule 5 draft. Featherston must stay with the Angels all season or return to his original team, the Colorado Rockies. ... Angels manager Mike Scioscia needs one victory to reach 1,400 in his career. Scioscia and Hall of Famer Wilbert Robinson share 27th place all-time.