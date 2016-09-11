Lucroy's go-ahead homer lifts Rangers past Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Jonathan Lucroy hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers bounce back for an 8-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels before 39,146 at Angel Stadium on Saturday night.

Lucroy smacked his 23rd homer and 10th since the Rangers acquired him off reliever Jose Valdez (1-2). Carlos Gomez homered twice and had three RBIs for the American League West-leading Rangers (85-58). Jared Hoying tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and Adrian Beltre added a run-scoring single in the ninth for Texas.

Tanner Scheppers (1-0) threw two pitches for the win. Sam Dyson gave up a hit before recording his 34th save with a scorelesss ninth.

The Angels (62-79) fell for the third time in four games.

A three-run seventh, sparked by C.J. Cron's RBI ground-rule double and a two-run home run by Kole Calhoun, his 17th, gave Los Angeles a 5-4 lead. The Angels couldn't hold it, however.

Texas' Cole Hamels allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks in six innings but did not factor into the decision. Hamels also threw a wild pitch.

Angels starter Daniel Wright lasted five innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Wright, who the Angels claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 4, also hit two batters.

Gomez lined Wright's first pitch as an Angel over the wall in left for a solo shot and a 1-0 Rangers' edge. An RBI double by Jonathan Lucroy, scoring Ian Desmond, increased the margin to 2-0 in the first.

In the third, a Mike Trout sacrifice fly plated Gregorio Petit to slice the deficit in half.

However, after Elvis Andrus was hit by a Wright pitch and advanced to second on a sacrifice by Jurickson Profar, Gomez blasted a two-run homer to center for a 4-1 Texas advantage. It was Gomez's fourth long ball with the Rangers and his ninth overall this season.

In the bottom of the fourth, a groundout by Jett Bandy scored Jefry Marte to pull Los Angeles within 4-2.

NOTES: Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he hasn't spoken with club executives about his return next season. "I'm focused on what's going on here on a day-to-day basis," said Scioscia, who is completing his 17th season, the longest current run in the majors. "There is no doubt I feel good about the direction the organization is going. I'm extremely disappointed, as we all are, in what our won-lost is, but I still love (managing)." ... Texas 2B Rougned Odor, who left Friday's game with hamstring tightness, was not in the starting lineup. Jurickson Profar started in his place. ... Rangers RHP Colby Lewis (6-1, 3.21 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday. Lewis missed more than two months with a right lat strain. He will oppose Angels RHP Jered Weaver (10-11, 5.37) in the series finale.