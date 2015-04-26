Cron’s two-run single pushes Angels past Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The game between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers on Saturday night boiled down to one simple task in the sixth inning. What can you do with two outs and the bases loaded?

Designated hitter C.J. Cron’s two-out, two-run single with the bases full in the bottom of the sixth snapped a 1-1 tie and propelled the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Rangers.

The Rangers had the same opportunity in the top of the sixth, but Angels reliever Vinnie Pestano got catcher Robinson Chirinos to hit a grounder to the hole at short. Shortstop Erick Aybar made the play, throwing out Chirinos when first baseman Albert Pujols dug Aybar’s throw out of the dirt.

“We have so much confidence in each other as teammates,” Angels starter C.J. Wilson said. “You feel whoever’s up with the bases loaded, whether it’s a reliever coming in for you or a hitter batting with the bases loaded, they’re going to get the job done.”

Wilson gave up one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, handing the ball over to Pestano with two outs and the bases loaded in the fateful sixth. Pestano fell behind in the count 3-0 before eventually retiring Chirinos.

It was just one batter, but it was a big out for Pestano, who gave up two runs and four hits in one-third of an inning in his last appearance three days ago, a loss to the Oakland A‘s.

“We have confidence in Vinnie,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He matches up good with some hitters and we need him.”

Pestano (1-0), Jose Alvarez, Mike Morin, Fernando Salas and Huston Street (seventh save) combined to throw 3 1/3 scoreless innings as the Angels won their third in a row.

Right fielder Kole Calhoun had three hits and second baseman Grant Green, making his first start of the season after being called up Friday, added two hits.

Rangers starter Colby Lewis (1-2) suffered the loss after giving up two runs and four hits in five-plus innings.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus led the Texas offense with two of its seven hits, but the Rangers continue to struggle offensively. They were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and manager Jeff Banister admitted his hitters could be pressing.

”Some of these guys are frustrated, yeah,“ Banister said. ”They’re frustrated with the results. We’re 17 games in. Obviously, we want our guys to have better performances. They want better performances for themselves.

“My job is to not let them get frustrated. They’re going to continue to battle and we’re going to continue to work. More than anything else, just continue to compete and challenge themselves to get those jobs done. I don’t want them to be frustrated. I want them to grind it out.”

The Angels trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the sixth but loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Green and Calhoun and a walk by center fielder Mike Trout. Lewis was replaced by Ramon Mendez, who gave up a single to Pujols.

Green scored to tie it, but Calhoun was thrown out at the plate by center fielder Leonys Martin.

Two batters later, the Angels had the bases loaded with two outs when Cron stroked a two-run single to center, giving the Angels a 3-1 lead. Pujols’ bases-loaded walk in the seventh gave the Angels an insurance run.

The Rangers had at least one runner on base through the first seven innings but scored just once when third baseman Adrian Beltre singled to lead off the fourth and eventually scored on a wild pitch, wasting an solid effort by Lewis.

“I thought Colby did just exactly what he’s been doing all year,” Banister said. “He battled, he moved the fastball in and out, had a breaking ball and changeup in play. Colby put zeroes up on the board. I felt he pitched well.”

NOTES: RHP Garrett Richards arrived in the Angels’ clubhouse on Saturday only to find an invoice for $300 in his locker. The charge -- three broken bats. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre sent over the invoice after breaking the three bats while facing Richards in Friday’s game. Beltre, who said he never had broken three bats in a game, grounded out to second, popped to shortstop and grounded into a double play. Instead of cash, Richards sent Beltre a signed batting practice bat. ... The Angels and Rangers reportedly remain close to announcing a deal that will send OF Josh Hamilton back to the Rangers. The Angels are not expected to get any players in return and are likely to be responsible for nearly all of the $83 million remaining on Hamilton’s contract. ... Angels CF Mike Trout was honored before the game for winning the American League MVP in 2014. The ceremony included the Angels’ only other two league MVPs -- Don Baylor (1979) and Vladimir Guerrero (2004). ... Rangers 1B/DH Prince Fielder began the night with 10 multi-hit games, most in the AL and one behind major league leader Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals.