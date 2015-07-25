Lewis picks up 10th win for Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It’s a good thing for the Texas Rangers that Colby Lewis has a short memory.

The last time he faced the Los Angeles Angels, less than three weeks ago, he gave up a season-worst 10 runs and 12 hits in just four innings. But Friday night at Angel Stadium, Lewis flipped the script.

The right-hander posted his 10th win of the season, holding the Angels to two runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings of the Rangers’ 4-2 win.

With the win, the Rangers moved within 7 1/2 games of first place in the American League West. The Angels and Houston Astros tied for the top spot.

Lewis not only had trouble against the Angels the last time he faced them, but he had lost six consecutive starts, going 0-6 with an 11.35 ERA. His 10 career losses against the Angels are the most vs. any opponent.

But he was a different pitcher Friday, striking out nine and allowing only a solo homer to center fielder Mike Trout in the fourth inning. Lewis was charged with a run in the eighth after he had left the game.

“I really don’t worry about all that stuff, the last time I faced guys,” Lewis said. “I’ve got to do my job when the bell rings, and everything worked out tonight.”

The big inning for Lewis was the sixth, when Angels left fielder Daniel Robertson and second baseman Johnny Giavotella had back-to-back singles, setting the table for the middle of the Angels’ order.

But Lewis (10-4) struck out right fielder Kole Calhoun, Trout and first baseman Albert Pujols in succession to end the threat.

“That was the inning that I think kept him going,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “It’s a situation where worked through the heart of the lineup, made some real good pitches and kept these guys off the scoreboard with the strikeouts.”

In the eighth, Lewis was removed with two on and two outs. Banister went to his bullpen, summoning right-hander Keone Kela, who allowed an RBI single to Trout.

But Kela escaped when he struck out Pujols on a called third strike with the potential tying runs on base. Shawn Tolleson pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

For Lewis, it marked the fifth time he has won at least 10 games in a season for the Rangers, joining four others -- Charlie Hough, Kenny Rogers, Ferguson Jenkins and Bobby Witt.

“He pitched night and day from where we saw him in Texas (July 5) a couple weeks ago. He pitched a good ballgame,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He was ahead in the count, had a good slider working and we weren’t able to pressure him. Mike got us on the board, but for the most part, any opportunities we had, he made some pitches for sure.”

The Texas offense was led by left fielder Josh Hamilton and shortstop Elvis Andrus, who each had two hits. It was the first game back at Angel Stadium for Hamilton, who was traded to the Rangers on April 27 after two disappointing seasons in Anaheim.

Hamilton, booed throughout the game, doubled and scored in the fifth and singled and scored in the seventh, both at-bats coming against Angels starter Nick Tropeano.

“It was expected,” Hamilton said of the boos. “I told (Angels catcher Chris) Iannetta when I went to the plate, it’s just like when I played here. They booed when I was here, and they boo me when I‘m not here. It’s all good.”

Tropeano was making a spot start because the Angels needed a starter for the game because of last Sunday’s rainout. He pitched well early but gave up four runs, seven hits and one walk in six-plus innings.

”I thought he pitched really well,“ Scioscia said of Tropeano, who was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after the game to make room on the roster for newly acquired third baseman Conor Gillaspie. ”A couple breaking balls got away from him, he missed a couple spots, but for the most part, he gave us a chance to win.

“I think he showed his stuff here, good life on his fastball, real good changeup and threw some good breaking balls. Unfortunately, those guys executed with guys in scoring position.”

NOTES: The Angels acquired 3B Conor Gillaspie from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations. With 3B David Freese expected to miss at least three weeks with a fractured right index finger, Gillaspie figures to get most of the starts at third. Gillaspie, who had been designated for assignment by the White Sox, hit .237 (41-for-173) with 10 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 15 RBIs in 58 games this season. ... LHP Adam Wilk was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Gillaspie, who is expected to join the Angels on Saturday. ... Rangers LF Josh Hamilton returned to Angel Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the Angels on April 27. “Any time you spend time in a place, having put some sweat and work in a place, it always means something coming back,” Hamilton said.