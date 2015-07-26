Rangers lurking behind division leaders after latest win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Texas Rangers told the rest of the American League West not to ignore them as potential contenders.

The Rangers scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning on Saturday night to rally for a 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels in front of 43,052 at Angel Stadium.

By extending their winning streak to four games, the Rangers (47-49) not only kept the Angels (54-43) tied with the Houston Astros for first place but also moved within 6 1/2 games of the division’s co-leaders.

“We’ve talked about what games like this can do for us in trying to get back into the mix of things,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “These guys have got a lot of fight in them. They’ve had a lot of fight all year long.”

Shortstop Elvis Andrus believes the late outburst typifies the Rangers’ intensity.

“Everybody is fighting in each at-bat until the last pitch,” Andrus said. “During the last three or four games, we played that way.”

The Rangers took a 7-6 lead in the top of the eighth by combining four hits, a groundout and a walk into three runs against reliever Joe Smith (4-3).

“They didn’t let the moment overwhelm them,” Banister said. “They didn’t try to do too much. Really, the heads-up baserunning was key for us. We were able to score a couple of times on balls that didn’t leave the infield.”

Andrus began the inning with an infield single, took third base on pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland’s single and scored when right fielder Shin-Soo Choo grounded out.

After left fielder Josh Hamilton walked, catcher Robinson Chirinos lined a single past the outstretched glove of Angels third baseman Conor Gillaspie to bring Moreland home and send Hamilton to third.

Center fielder Delino DeShields followed with a high chopper in front of home plate that Gillaspie fielded. But Hamilton slid across the plate before Gillaspie could make a play, and DeShields had a run-scoring single.

“Joe wasn’t that far off,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Smith. “Everything they hit was a ground ball except for Chirinos’ line drive to left field.”

Right-hander Spencer Patton (1-0) posted his first major-league victory. Rangers closer Shawn Tolleson secured his 17th save.

The Angels put the potential tying run at second base with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. Catcher Chris Iannetta walked with one out and was replaced by pinch-runner Taylor Featherston, who moved to second when pinch-hitter Matt Joyce grounded out. But second baseman Johnny Giavotella struck out to end the threat.

Los Angeles left-hander Hector Santiago had a chance for his fourth successive win. In five innings, Santiago allowed three earned runs and five hits, hit one batter, walked three, struck out four and threw a wild pitch among his 97 pitches.

“Hector just didn’t look as crisp from the get-go,” Scioscia said. “It looked like he was trying to force himself to get some velocity, and his command wasn’t quite what it needed to be. He battled, but he just didn’t have his good stuff.”

Texas right-hander Yovani Gallardo, a subject of trade rumors, allowed five runs, eight hits and three walks, had two wild pitches and struck out three while throwing 92 pitches in four-plus innings.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when second baseman Rougned Odor hit his seventh home run of the season. Odor sent an 87 mph fastball from Santiago on a 2-1 count into the right-field bleachers.

But the Angels used a walk, a single, a fielder’s choice and a groundout to tie the score in the bottom of the first. First baseman Albert Pujols registered his team-leading 62nd RBI by grounding out to bring right fielder Kole Calhoun home.

Calhoun’s two-run single in the second gave Los Angeles a 3-1 lead, and the Angels exploited a strikeout to add another run in the third.

Designated hitter C.J. Cron struck out, but the ball eluded Chirinos, so Cron took first base with two outs. Gillaspie, making his debut after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox on Friday, followed with a run-scoring double to left-center field.

Texas narrowed its deficit to 4-3 in the fourth. After left fielder Ryan Rua’s double sent Choo home, he scored on Chirinos’ double off the base of the center-field fence.

“That started everything for us,” Banister said of Rua’s double.

In the top of the fifth, the Rangers used an unearned run to forge a 4-4 tie. After Odor was hit by a pitch and moved to second base on designated hitter Prince Fielder’s single, Andrus hit a weak ground ball that Pujols fielded. But Pujols made a low throw to Aybar at second base and Odor scored on Pujols’ error.

The Angels regained a 5-4 advantage in the bottom of the fifth. Pujols led off with a double into left-center field, then scored when Aybar singled past a diving Odor.

Los Angeles added a run in the sixth as Giavotella lined a triple down the right-field line and scored on Calhoun’s single.

NOTES: Texas 3B Adrian Beltre played in his 2,500th game on Friday night, the second-most by any player from the Dominican Republic and the second-most at the position in major-league history. ... Rangers RHP Keone Kela moved into the American League lead with 46 appearances this season on Friday night. ... Rangers C Robinson Chirinos executed only the team’s second sacrifice bunt in two seasons Friday night. ... Angels LF Kyle Kubitza made his first major-league start at the position Saturday night. Kubitza, an infielder, has started nine games at third base. ... Angels CF Mike Trout led the American League with 29 home runs, 72 runs scored, 214 total bases and a .611 slugging percentage as Saturday’s play began.