Griffin efficient in return as Rangers top Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A.J. Griffin returned to the major leagues Friday night, looking much like the pitcher he was when wearing an Oakland A’s uniform more than two years ago.

But much has changed for Griffin since his blossoming career was suddenly halted, causing him to miss the 2014 and ‘15 seasons.

Griffin pitched an efficient six innings Friday night to earn his first victory since Sept. 12, 2013, helping the Texas Rangers to a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

He last pitched on Sept. 24, 2013, for Oakland at Angel Stadium before his arm gave out on him. He had Tommy John surgery in April of 2014, then had to abort his comeback midway through last season because of a shoulder strain.

He was far from dominating, but didn’t need to be. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one and making 87 pitches in six innings.

”I don’t even know how to put that in words,“ Griffin said of his long road to recovery. ”It was a grind, though. And to be able to get out here and have the opportunity to compete again, it’s just fantastic. I‘m really thankful for the Rangers for this opportunity.

“It just shows that if you keep working hard and you have your eye on the prize, you can do great things. ... (Not making it back to the big leagues) never entered my head. I just finally took my time this past offseason and got my body in the right shape for pitching. I‘m not a supermodel or anything, obviously, but I‘m in good pitching shape now and I feel really good.”

He was helped by an offense that jumped on Angels starter Matt Shoemaker for three runs in the first inning and wound up with 10 hits, including at least one hit by eight of the nine batters in starting lineup.

Delino DeShields had two hits, a walk, two stolen bases and scored two runs from the top of the Rangers’ order. Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer and Elvis Andrus had two hits and an RBI as the Rangers ended a three-game losing streak.

Kole Calhoun had two hits, a walk, a run scored and an RBI, Andrelton Simmons had two hits and Chad Pennington had an RBI triple for the Angels.

But it was not nearly enough on a night when Shoemaker struggled early and was out of the game one batter into the fourth inning. Shoemaker gave up six runs on seven hits and three walks in three-plus innings.

“He was missing down, which is a good thing, but he wasn’t able to make the adjustment to get his fastball in good zones and create some opportunities to bring in his secondary pitches in and make them effective,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Ten baserunners he gave up in three-plus innings, that’s a lot. ... Matt just wasn’t where he needed to be tonight.”

Rangers relievers Tom Wilhelmsen, Tony Barnette and Jake Diekman combined for three scoreless innings in relief of Griffin to finish it out.

Shoemaker found trouble immediately as the first five Rangers hitters reached base. They included RBI singles by Prince Fielder and Adrian Beltre, and an RBI double by Mitch Moreland as Texas took a 3-0 lead before Shoemaker got an out.

Shoemaker, though, retired the next three batters while stranding runners at second and third.

The Angels had their chances against Griffin early, totaling six hits and a walk in the second, third and fourth innings but scoring only one run in each and Griffin was able to minimize any damage.

“A lot like he did when we saw him with the A‘s, he throws strikes, he makes pitches in good zones, he can change speeds,” Scioscia said. “We hit the ball hard, I think we had some chances, but he got through his six innings.”

Griffin, though, finished strong, retiring the last eight batters he faced after allowing an RBI triple to Chad Pennington with one out in the fourth.

“It says a lot about him,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said of Griffin’s performance after such a long time away. “It says the type of competitor he is, it says he’s healthy. We know this guy can pitch at this level, he’s proven that in the past. Being healthy is a huge plus for him, but just having the determination to continue to grind it out and get back is outstanding.”

NOTES: Angels OF Daniel Nava had to leave the game after three innings because of a cut on the index finger of his left hand. Nava’s hand was stepped on earlier in the inning when sliding into second base, causing a laceration. Nava temporarily remained in the game and scored on a single by RF Kole Calhoun. After the inning, however, Nava was removed from the game and went for X-rays, which were negative. He’s day-to-day. ... Rangers OF Justin Ruggiano was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for RHP A.J. Griffin, who was activated to start the game. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release or put Ruggiano through waivers. Ruggiano appeared in one game, going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. ... Angels 1B C.J. Cron and 2B Johnny Giavotella were not in the starting lineup, replaced by 1B Ji-Man Choi and 2B Chad Pennington. Choi made his major league debut Thursday, grounding out as a pinch hitter. ... Rangers RF Shin-Soo Choo already has been hit by a pitch twice this season. Since the beginning of 2009, Choo has been hit by a pitch 103 times, most in the majors. ... Angels LHP C.J. Wilson, in the final year of his contract that is paying him $20 million this season, will be evaluated Saturday to determine if he can begin throwing. Wilson was shut down for most of spring training because of an inflamed left shoulder. Once he is cleared to begin throwing again, he will need 4-5 weeks before he’s ready for game action.