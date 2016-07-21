Marte homer helps Angels dump Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Watching the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers the past three days, it was unclear which team was in last place and which team was in first.

The Angels -- in last or tied for last in the American League West every day since June 23 -- came away with a 7-4 victory over the first-place Rangers on Wednesday, completing a three-game sweep and lifting them out of the cellar.

Jefry Marte's three-run home run in the first inning jumpstarted the Angels, who are riding a season-high, six-game winning streak.

Angels starter Hector Santiago (8-4) gave up three runs on five hits and three walks, but it took him 100 pitches to get through five innings, so he required the support of the bullpen.

JC Ramirez, Joe Smith, Jose Alvarez and Huston Street combined to hold the Rangers to one run over the final four innings to finish up a 6-0 homestand.

The Angels scored all of their runs early, getting four in the first and single runs in the second, third and fourth, all seven runs coming against Martin Perez (7-7). The Rangers starter lasted six innings, yielding 10 hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Los Angeles spread out its 12 hits, getting two hits apiece from Yunel Escobar, Albert Pujols, Andrelton Simmons and Todd Cunningham.

The Angels have played lately like a team without the pressure of expectations, having fallen out of playoff contention before the All-Star break.

"That's what we said a couple weeks ago, just go into the second half, try to have fun and see what happens," Santiago said. "Obviously, right now it's working.

"We just came to the mindset of, who cares, just have fun. We always have a good time in here (clubhouse), but on the field, it wasn't fun. We were pressing."

Ian Desmond had three hits for the Rangers, including a home run off Street with two outs in the ninth. Mitch Moreland homered, and Adrian Beltre had a double and triple.

However, the Texas offense couldn't make up the early deficit, and ultimately the Rangers' lead in the division shrunk to 3 1/2 games over the Houston Astros. It is Texas' smallest margin since it was up by three games on June 8.

The Rangers had a season-best, 10-game lead on June 28 but have lost 14 of 18 since. Manager Jeff Banister, though, said he doesn't sense his players feeling the pressure.

"Look, I see some intensity, there's no panic, they're still calm, they're still a group of guys that are confident," Banister said. "I believe they are not searching, they're still focused on the game."

The Angels jumped out to a lead against Perez in the first inning. Pujols drove in the first run with a single, and Marte followed with a three-run home run on a 3-0 pitch for a 4-0 advantage. That set the tone for the game.

"It comes down to our starting pitching," Banister said. "When we throw the ball well from the starting spot, we are a very competitive ballclub. That's what it comes down to."

The Rangers' best chance at getting back in the game came in the second after Santiago lost the strike zone. Santiago walked the bases loaded, including the last two with two outs. However, thanks to a running catch at the wall by left fielder Cunningham, the Angels escaped.

Santiago blamed his temporary loss of control on "trying to place the ball," so he figured out a solution.

"I just went inside and took two baseballs and threw them as hard as I could against the wall and told myself, 'That's your mentality,'" Santiago said. "Just try to pound the zone. Whatever you're going to throw, throw with conviction, have faith in that pitch and trust it's going to be a good pitch for you."

NOTES: Rangers 1B/DH Prince Fielder was placed on the disabled list, and he could miss the rest of the season because of a herniated disk in his neck. He had an MRI on Tuesday that revealed the herniation. Surgery was recommended, but he will seek a second opinion later this week. ... Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo was placed on the DL with an inflamed lower back. He had an anti-inflammatory injection and is expected to rejoin the roster when he's eligible to return on Aug. 4. ... The Rangers called up OF Delino DeShields and INF Hanser Alberto from Triple-A Round Rock. ... Angels LHP Tyler Skaggs threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings Wednesday in a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake. He is expected to join the Angels' rotation sometime next week. Skaggs last pitched in the majors on July 31, 2014, before having Tommy John surgery. ... Los Angeles DH Albert Pujols, one day after hitting two home runs and getting hit in the face by a pitch, was back in the lineup.