Simmons homers twice as Angels edge Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After not hitting a home run since April 27, Andrelton Simmons displayed his most productive use of power in three years on Sunday.

Simmons hit two solo home runs to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers in front of 35,052 at Angel Stadium.

The last time Simmons hit two home runs in the same game was Sept. 22, 2013 against the Chicago Cubs. The shortstop went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Atlanta Braves in a 5-2 win.

"I'm like, 'Wow, I can still do it,'" Simmons said about his ability to generate homers. "Whenever they come for me, I'm happy."

Simmons has a chance to finish with his best batting average since 2012, when he hit .289 as a rookie. The 26-year old from Curacao is batting .368 in his past 17 games, raising his average to .286.

"I'm swinging at better pitches, and that's something big," Simmons said. "I try to learn each and every day by just talking to the guys around me and picking up some stuff, too."

Yunel Escobar added a solo homer as the Angels broke a four-game losing streak and prevented the Rangers from reducing their magic number for winning the American League West to less than 10.

Right-hander Jered Weaver amassed a season-high eight strikeouts in earning his third successive victory. In 6 2/3 innings, Weaver (11-11) conceded two runs, two walks and four hits while throwing a fastball that reached 87 mph, one of his highest velocities of the season.

"The fastball command was good," said Weaver, who has been fighting injuries and declining velocity for the past few seasons. "Everything is starting to free up and I'm getting a little stronger. It's happening a little later than I thought but the body is responding well in-between starts. I'm doing a lot of work in-between starts with the trainers and a strength guy to try to get back on track. I'm feeling good."

Closer Andrew Bailey pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout for his third save in four appearances with Los Angeles.

The Rangers' Adrian Beltre also hit two solo blasts and now has 442 homers for his career, tying Dave Kingman for 40th place all-time. Beltre added a single and finished 3-for-4.

Right-hander Colby Lewis, making his first appearance in nearly three months, watched his career-high winning streak on the road end at five.

Lewis (6-2) allowed all three home runs while relinquishing seven hits, three runs and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander also collected five strikeouts and threw 86 pitches in his first start since June 21, when he strained his right latissimus dorsi muscle against the Cincinnati Reds.

"It was kind of vintage Colby," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "He was able to move the fastball around, and use the curveball and the slider to get the outs. Other than the three pitches that went for home runs, he felt like he was in control of what he needed to do. It was nice to see. We're going to need him down the stretch."

Lewis offered a different perspective on his performance.

"I didn't make the pitches I needed to make," the right-hander said. "That's all there is to it."

Simmons broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of sixth inning with his second home run. On a full count, Simmons hit Lewis' 87 mph fastball into the Rangers' bullpen. Left fielder Carlos Gomez grabbed the top of the fence and hoisted himself in trying to make a backhanded catch, but the ball eluded his grasp.

The Angels used Escobar's lead-off home run to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Escobar sent an 87 mph fastball just over the left-field fence for his fourth homer this season. Kole Calhoun followed by lining Lewis' next pitch down the right-field line for a double, but Lewis recovered by striking out Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and C.J. Cron.

The Rangers responded in the top of the second with Beltre's 28th home run to tie the score. Beltre propelled an 82 mph fastball down the left-field line for his 441st career homer.

Los Angeles retaliated in the bottom of the second by moving ahead 2-1 and threatened to add a third run. Simmons began the inning by hitting a 76 mph curveball over the left-field fence for his second home run this year.

One out later, Carlos Perez lined a double off the left-field fence. Kaleb Cowart then hit a sharp ground ball that had the potential to bring Perez home. But second baseman Rougned Odor dived to his right to field the ball and threw from his knees to retire Cowart. Perez moved to third base on the play but Escobar ended the inning by grounding out.

Beltre made the hosts pay for that failure to convert by tying the score in the top of the sixth with his second solo home run. The 37-year-old veteran pounced on Weaver's 70 mph curveball and sent it into the Angels' bullpen in left field for his 29th this season. The ball took a long bounce and landed in the first row of the bleachers.

NOTES: Texas activated RHP Colby Lewis from the disabled list before the game and designated LHP Michael Roth for assignment. ... Rangers 2B Rougned Odor returned to the starting lineup. Odor is day-to-day because of a cramped hamstring. ... Los Angeles RHP Matt Shoemaker went to a local hospital Saturday for a follow-up CT scan and stayed overnight for observation. Shoemaker sustained a fractured skull and cranial bleeding after being hit by a line drive Sept. 4 against the Seattle Mariners, and underwent surgery the same day. .... Angels DH Albert Pujols needs one double to become the 16th player in major-league history with 600 in his career.