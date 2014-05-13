Preview: Rangers at Astros

Dallas Keuchel stopped a five-game losing streak last time he took the mound and the Houston Astros left-hander will be out to stop a longer string of futility when he opposes the visiting Texas Rangers on Tuesday in the second of a three-game set. The Astros’ 4-0 loss in Monday’s series opener was their 14th defeat in the last 15 meetings with Texas, including 10 straight setbacks in Houston. The Astros have been shut out in three of four losses to the Rangers this season.

Rookie Rougned Odor was promoted from Double-A when Rangers second baseman Jurickson Profar was injured and the 20-year-old Venezuelan needed five games to make a spash in the majors. Odor hit a mammoth homer for his first career blast and added an RBI single, but he also turned in a memorable play in the field when a hard grounder hit him in the chest and wound up inside his jersey. Adrian Beltre, who has three straight 30-homer seasons with Texas, has gone deep three times in the last seven games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Matt Harrison (1-0, 2.87 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (3-2, 3.68)

Harrison registered his first victory since September 2012 in his last outing, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball to beat Colorado. A pair of back surgeries wiped out nearly the entire 2013 campaign for the 28-year-old Harrison, who won 18 games for the Rangers in 2012. He has struggled in five career appearances (three starts) versus Houston, logging an 0-2 record with a 5.95 ERA.

Keuchel came up big in his last outing, helping Houston avert a four-game sweep with a season-high 7 2/3 strong innings of two-run ball at Detroit. Keuchel has gone at least six innings in six consecutive starts and has permitted three runs or fewer in five of his seven turns. He is 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA in five career starts against Texas, but pitched well in three of four outings versus the Rangers last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 3B Matt Dominguez has two hits in four straight games and a seven-game hitting streak overall.

2. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

3. Astros 1B Chris Carter is 0-for-10 lifetime against Harrison.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Rangers 4