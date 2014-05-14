Preview: Rangers at Astros

The Houston Astros took out a lot of their frustrations on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, ending a 10-game losing streak to their in-state rivals with an 8-0 thumping. The Astros are 2-14 in their last 16 meetings with the Rangers and can halt a string of 15 consecutive series losses against them with a victory in Wednesday’s rubber match. Scott Feldman, who spent his first eight seasons with Texas, takes the mound for Houston in the series finale.

Feldman went 17-8 with the Rangers in 2009, but he never has posted more than seven wins in any other season. “It was great to have him here,” Texas’ Mitch Moreland said of Feldman. “He was a great teammate and a good friend. You’ve always got that, but once you get in the game, it’s still competitive. You want to go out and beat him.” Even though the Rangers have dominated the series, the Astros have limited them to fewer than two runs three times this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (2013: 4-6, 4.84 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (2-1, 1.93)

Tepesch was expected to contend for a rotation spot in spring training but was sent to the minors following a pair of rocky outings. Tepesch handled the demotion in stride and was spectacular at Triple-A Round Rock, compiling a 6-1 record and a dazzling 1.58 ERA over seven starts. Tepesch has permitted only eight runs in 45 2/3 innings - with six of them coming in one outing, meaning he has allowed fewer than two runs on six occasions.

Feldman was solid in his return to the rotation after missing three weeks with biceps tendinitis, giving up a pair of solo homers among five hits in six innings at Baltimore. He has worked at least six frames in all five starts, including a stellar outing against the Rangers on April 11 in which he allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings. Feldman is 1-1 with a 3.26 ERA and .197 batting average against versus his former team.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 1B Prince Fielder is 4-for-7 in the series but has homered just once in his last 22 games.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve is 12-for-26 with four doubles, one triple and four RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus has hit safely in 10 straight contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Astros 3