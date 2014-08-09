Preview: Rangers at Astros

The Houston Astros have turned the tables on their in-state rivals in a big way, beating the Texas Rangers six consecutive times after losing 14 of their previous 15 matchups. The Astros go for their seventh straight win over the visiting Rangers on Saturday but may be without star second baseman Jose Altuve, who exited the series opener with discomfort in his neck. Chris Carter went deep in Friday’s 4-2 win, giving him a major league-leading 12 homers since July 4.

Texas will send out ace Yu Darvish, who has been magnificent in three career starts in Houston, winning all three while allowing a total of four runs with 37 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings. Darvish, who came within one out of a perfect game in April 2013 at Minute Maid Park, will be opposed by former Rangers right-hander Scott Feldman. J.P Arencibia has 15 RBIs in his last nine games and 22 RBIs in 19 contests for Texas since he was recalled from the minors at the All-Star break.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (10-6, 2.82 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (5-8, 4.13)

Darvish did not factor in the decision in his last start despite seven strong innings in which he allowed one run on four hits. Darvish closed out the first half of the season by getting thumped by Houston for six runs and 10 hits over six innings, but has permitted only six runs in four starts since the All-Star break. He is 4-2 lifetime against the Astros, including eight scoreless innings of one-hit ball April 11.

Feldman tossed his first complete game of the season Sunday versus Toronto, giving up one run on eight hits to halt a five-start winless drought. That followed a strong effort in his previous turn, a seven-inning stint in which he yielded one run in a no-decision against Oakland. Feldman, a 17-game winner for the Rangers in 2009, gave up two hits in seven scoreless innings versus Texas on April 11 and four runs in five innings May 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros RF Robbie Grossman went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer Friday, but starting RF George Springer is back with the club and could be activated off the 15-day disabled list.

2. Rangers OF Alex Rios (ankle) is not expected to be in the starting lineup for the second straight game but is available for pinch-hitting duties.

3. Altuve is 14-for-43 against the Rangers this season.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Astros 2