Preview: Rangers at Astros

Having won the season series for the first time since 2006, the Houston Astros try to extend their recent dominance of the visiting Texas Rangers when the teams wrap up a four-game set Sunday afternoon. “I think overall the Silver Boot’s not really like a very big deal,” Astros pitcher Scott Feldman said of the trophy that goes to the season series winner. “It’s great, but we’d rather be in the playoffs.” Houston has won nine of the last 11 meetings against Texas.

Not much has gone right for the Rangers this season and Saturday’s setback added another noteworthy chapter to the dismal season. Robbie Ross, promoted from the minors to make a spot start when Miles Mikolas was scratched with shoulder soreness, exited the contest after tossing five no-hit innings because he threw 42 pitches in a relief appearance Thursday. Rookie Nick Martinez, who has won each of his three games on the road, faces Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel on Sunday.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (3-10, 5.31 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (10-9, 3.05)

The inability to put together solid back-to-back outings continued for Martinez, who was tagged for five runs over six innings in a loss at Seattle his last time out. He was unable to build on a strong performance in his previous start, when he struck out a season-high seven and gave up two runs over seven innings in a victory at Miami. Martinez won at Houston on Aug. 10, limiting the Astros to two runs in five innings.

Keuchel is churning out quality starts but they have not translated to the win column - he is 0-2 in five starts this month and in search of his first victory since July 30. Keuchel permitted two runs (one earned) in seven innings but did not factor in the decision against Oakland in his last turn. He has split a pair of decisions versus Texas in the past two months, giving up nine runs in 12 2/3 innings, and is 2-3 against them lifetime.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Rangers rookie 1B Ryan Rua, called up from the minors Friday, has a hit in each of his first two major-league games.

3. Astros 1B Chris Carter is 1-for-10 in the series.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Rangers 3