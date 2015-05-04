Preview: Rangers at Astros

The white-hot Houston Astros look to move closer to the franchise record for consecutive victories when they begin a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Monday. Houston inched within two wins of the club mark by posting its 10th straight on Sunday, a 7-6 triumph over Seattle that completed a four-game sweep.

Evan Gattis opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning and closed it in the eighth with a tiebreaking solo shot as the Astros improved to 18-7 - the best 25-game start in team history. Texas wrapped up its its six-game homestand on Sunday with a 1-5 record as it was unable to take advantage of seven walks in 6 2/3 innings by Oakland’s Sonny Gray in a 7-1 defeat. Prince Fielder recorded two of the four hits by the Rangers, who have lost eight of their last 10 overall. Texas remains in search of its first series victory as it is 0-6-2 this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Ross Detwiler (0-3, 8.66 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (3-0, 0.73)

Detwiler allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings against Seattle on Tuesday but still was saddled with the loss as he received no offensive support. It was the best performance of the season for the 29-year-old, who surrendered five earned runs in each of his first three starts. Detwiler is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA in four career games (two starts) against the Astros.

Keuchel has been sensational thus far this season, allowing three runs and 16 hits in 37 innings over five starts. The 27-year-old is coming off a victory at San Diego on Wednesday in which he limited the Padres to one run and three hits in eight frames. Keuchel was reached for his other two runs in a seven-inning performance at Texas on April 12 but did not factor in the decision, remaining at 2-3 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 career outings versus the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston posted a franchise-record 12-game winning streak in 1999 and matched the mark five years later.

2. The Rangers lost two of three at home against the Astros from April 10-12.

3. Opponents are hitting .130 against Keuchel this year and .366 versus Detwiler.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Rangers 2