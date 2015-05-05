Preview: Rangers at Astros

After watching their winning streak come to an end due to their inability to hold a late lead, the Houston Astros hope to even their three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers at one win apiece when the American League West rivals square off on Tuesday. Houston entered the opener having won 10 games in a row and grabbed an early lead on Monday before squandering it in the eighth inning en route to a 2-1 setback.

Evan Gattis’ sacrifice fly in the opening frame produced the lone run for the Astros, who managed only four hits in the contest - none over the final three innings. Jake Smolinski forged a tie with an RBI single in the eighth and Robinson Chirinos lifted a sacrifice fly a frame later to create a lead for the Rangers, who won for only the third time in 11 games. Texas had been 0-for-9 on the night with runners in scoring position and 12-for-77 overall in such situations prior to Smolinski’s base hit. The Rangers turn to former Astros ace Wandy Rodriguez as they look to clinch their first series victory of the season (0-6-2).

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (0-1, 4.82 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (2-2, 4.31)

Rodriguez attempts to get past the fifth inning for the first time as he makes his third start of the season. The 36-year-old Dominican lasted only 4 1/3 frames against Seattle on Wednesday, surrendering four runs on five hits and five walks en route to the loss. Rodriguez is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two outings against the Astros, for whom he pitched for the first 7 1/2 years of his career.

Feldman looks to extend his winning streak to three games after settling for a no-decision versus the Mariners on Thursday, when he allowed two runs over seven innings. The 32-year-old has give up three runs or fewer and worked at least six frames in four of his five outings this season. Feldman, who spent his first eight seasons in the major leagues with Texas, is 3-2 with one shutout and a 2.96 ERA in seven career starts against his former club.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers CF Leonys Martin left Monday’s game in the fifth inning with a sprained left wrist.

2. Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel turned in his 13th consecutive quality start Monday, the longest run by an Astro since Rodriguez produced 13 straight from July 25-Sept. 28, 2010.

3. Texas recalled Spencer Patton from Round Rock and optioned fellow RHP Roman Mendez to the Triple-A club.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Rangers 3