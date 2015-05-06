Preview: Rangers at Astros

With their 10-game winning streak now just a memory, the Houston Astros look to salvage the finale of their three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Houston entered the set two victories shy of tying the franchise record for consecutive triumphs but has come up flat, scoring just one run in each of the first two contests.

The Astros registered only three hits in Tuesday’s 7-1 defeat, with Luis Valbuena’s seventh homer of the season accounting for their run. Houston lost more than a game as right fielder George Springer exited after crashing into the wall at full speed after snaring Adrian Beltre’s deep line drive to end the seventh inning. Kyle Blanks was the offensive star for Texas, going 3-for-4 for his second multi-hit performance in four games while belting his third homer in five contests. Tuesday’s victory clinched the first series win of the season for the Rangers, who had gone 0-6-2 over their first eight sets.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (1-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Astros RH Samuel Deduno (0-0, 2.70)

Lewis was forced to settle for a no-decision against Oakland on Friday despite allowing only two hits and striking out a season-high eight in six scoreless innings as the bullpen squandered a 5-0 lead. The 35-year-old was a victim of poor run support in his two losses as he yielded fewer than four runs in each outing while Texas scored a total of two. Lewis has been superb against Houston during his career, posting a 5-1 record and 1.95 ERA with six walks and 59 strikeouts over 60 innings in 11 games (eight starts).

Deduno will make his second start of the season after holding Seattle to one run and three hits in four innings on Friday. The 31-year-old Dominican made five relief appearances prior to that outing, notching a save while yielding three runs over 9 1/3 frames. Deduno has not fared well against the Rangers in his career, going 0-1 with a save while surrendering 14 runs over 16 2/3 innings (7.56 ERA) in four contests (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Springer is just 19-for-99 (.192) this season, although 10 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

2. Rangers CF Leonys Martin sat out Tuesday’s game due to a sprained left wrist suffered in the series opener.

3. Texas claimed LHP Mike Kickham off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Astros 3