Preview: Rangers at Astros

The Houston Astros held a seven-game lead in the American League West less than a month into the season on the strength on a 10-game winning streak before the Texas Rangers rained on their parade. The Astros welcome the Rangers back for the first time since when the slumping in-state rivals begin a three-game series Friday in Houston.

The Astros rolled to a franchise-record 18-7 start - including a series win in Texas in early April – but the Rangers outscored them 20-5 from May 4-6 and remain the only team to record a sweep at Minute Maid Park this season. Houston rebounded by winning 20 of its next 28 at home, but dropped eight of nine overall heading into the All-Star break and gave up its division lead for the first time since April 18 following a sixth straight loss Sunday in Tampa Bay. Texas was unable to take advantage of the Astros’ pre-break struggles, however, winning only once during an eight-game homestand. Perhaps getting on the road will help the Rangers, who own an AL-best 26-20 away mark.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (2014: 4-3, 4.38 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (9-5, 4.50)

Perez is expected to come off the 60-day disabled list and make his first big-league start since May 19, 2014, after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The 24-year-old Venezuelan has been uneven in six rehab outings for Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock, going 0-1 with a 4.56 ERA while allowing hitters to bat .324 against him. Perez has dominated the Astros throughout his career, however, winning each of his three starts while posting a 1.50 ERA.

Since opening the season 4-0 with a 3.23 ERA in six turns, McHugh went 5-5 with a 5.16 ERA over his final 12 outings leading into the All-Star break. The 28-year-old Berry College (Ga.) product, who is 5-1 against the American League West this season, dropped his second consecutive start last Friday after yielding three runs in seven frames in a loss at Tampa Bay. McHugh improved to 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA all-time versus the Rangers in his season debut on April 10, allowing one run over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas is 35-12 when it scores first, but only 7-34 when its opponent does so.

2. The Astros lead the majors in homers (124) and rank first in the AL in steals (69) and fourth in the AL in runs scored (395).

3. The Rangers waived LHP Ross Detwiler on Wednesday after he rejected an outright assignment to the minors.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Rangers 4