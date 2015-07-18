Preview: Rangers at Astros

No team went into the All-Star break struggling more than the Houston Astros, who dropped eight of nine before the Midsummer Classic. The Astros snapped their six-game slide on Friday, however, and will shift their attention to extending the woes of the visiting Texas Rangers one day later when the American League West rivals continue their three-game weekend series.

Houston, which was outscored 20-5 while getting swept at home by the Rangers from May 4-6, got a much-needed 3-2 win in the opener after its pre-break losing streak caused the team to fall out of first place in the division for the first time since April 18. The Astros improved to 21-7 over their last 28 contests at Minute Maid Park, breaking an 0-for-20 slump with runners in scoring position over the last four games with a 4-for-11 effort. The Rangers pounded out 15 hits en route to their third straight loss, but stranded 10 runners and could not avoid their eighth setback in nine tries. Texas, which is the only AL West team with a winning record against Houston (4-3), fell to 11-24 in the division and has dropped 16 of 21 since climbing six games over .500 – matching a season high – on June 19.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (8-4, 4.77 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (4-4, 4.80)

Lewis was in line for the win last Saturday versus San Diego after giving up three runs in seven frames, but closer Shawn Tolleson blew a two-run, ninth-inning lead to keep him from picking up his fifth victory in six decisions. The 35-year-old has allowed at least three earned runs in six of his last seven turns, but holds a 3-1 record in that span thanks to excellent run support. Lewis has been brilliant in 12 career appearances (nine starts) against Houston, however, going 6-1 with a 1.85 ERA.

Feldman is expected to make his first big-league start since May 26 after going on the disabled list nearly seven weeks ago to undergo surgery to repair a right meniscus tear. The 32-year-old Hawaiian made two rehab starts for Double-A Corpus Christi, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and recording a win in his last try after allowing one run in five frames on July 10. Feldman endured his worst outing of the season on May 5 against Texas, surrendering six runs over three innings to fall to 3-3, 3.88 all-time versus the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers’ 15 hits on Friday were the most in franchise history in a game in which they scored two runs or fewer.

2. Astros 1B Chris Carter told reporters he would likely sit out Saturday’s game after spraining his right ankle while making a catch early in Friday’s win.

3. Texas placed C Carlos Corporan, who played the last four seasons with Houston, on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb and recalled C Tomas Telis from Triple-A Round Rock.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Rangers 4