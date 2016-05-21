Preview: Rangers at Astros

The Texas Rangers attempt to remain perfect against the Houston Astros this season when they visit their American League West rivals Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Texas swept a three-game set at home from April 19-21 before riding a brilliant seven-inning performance by Colby Lewis to a 2-1 triumph in Friday’s opener.

Prince Fielder delivered a two-run double but has yet to find his power stroke as his home-run drought reached 27 games. Houston hopes to avoid a third consecutive setback as it also dropped a 2-1 decision to the White Sox in Chicago on Thursday. Jose Altuve doubled and scored in the ninth inning Friday to prevent the Astros from being shut out for a third time this season and extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Colby Rasmus has been nearly as hot as Altuve, hitting safely in six straight contests and 10 of his last 11.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cesar Ramos (0-2, 4.32 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (3-1, 4.63)

Ramos made his second start of the season Sunday, allowing one run and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Toronto. The 31-year-old from Los Angeles has yielded four runs over 10 1/3 frames in his two turns while giving up up the same amount in two innings of relief on May 9 against the White Sox. Ramos has made 10 career relief appearances versus Houston, going 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA and 0.73 WHIP in 12 1/3 frames.

Fiers made a rare relief appearance at Boston on Sunday, allowing two runs and six hits in four innings but not factoring in the decision. The 30-year-old Floridian has recovered from early trouble with the long ball, serving up only two home runs over 28 frames in his last five games (four starts) after yielding six over 16 2/3 innings in his first three starts of the year. Fiers made his lone career start against the Rangers on Aug. 3, 2015, escaping with a no-decision after surrendering six runs on seven hits and three walks in five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas RF Shin-Soo Choo, who spent nearly six weeks on the disabled list with a strained right calf, lasted only 2 1/2 innings in his return Friday due to tightness in his left hamstring.

2. Houston OF Carlos Gomez (ribs) likely will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi next week.

3. The Rangers announced they have reached an agreement with the City of Arlington for a new stadium, which will feature a retractable roof, that will open by 2021.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Rangers 4