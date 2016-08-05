Preview: Rangers at Astros

The Texas Rangers attempt to continue their dominance of in-state rival Houston when they open a three-game series against the host Astros on Friday. Texas is 9-1 versus Houston this season and has won seven of the eight contests decided by fewer than three runs.

The Rangers salvaged the finale of a three-game set against Baltimore to regain possession of the American League's best record at 63-46. The newly acquired Jonathan Lucroy hit his first homer in three games with Texas to help produce a 5-3 victory on Thursday. The Astros, who trail the first-place Rangers by 6 1/2 games in the AL West and are 3 1/2 behind Boston for the second wild card, dropped a 4-1 decision to Toronto on Thursday for their sixth loss in seven games. Houston scored only five runs while losing three of four to the Blue Jays and has totaled just seven over its last six contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (7-7, 4.22 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (6-11, 4.86)

Perez is winless over his last six starts and allowed five or more earned runs in three of the outings. He was sharp during a no-decision in his last turn, when he limited Kansas City to one run and four hits over seven innings. Perez gave up two runs and four hits in six frames while defeating the Astros on June 9 to improve to 5-2 with a 1.88 ERA in seven career matchups but has struggled with Evan Gattis (5-for-11) and Jose Altuve (8-for-21).

Keuchel's poor season continued Sunday as he gave up seven runs and seven hits in five innings during a loss to Detroit. He had displayed signs of turning things around with a 2.45 ERA over a five-start span before being roughed up by the Tigers. Keuchel allowed four runs and 10 hits over 7 1/3 frames in a loss to Texas on June 7 and is 4-7 with a 4.58 ERA in 17 career starts against the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers RF Shin-Soo Choo (lower back) was activated from the 15-day disabled on Thursday and went 2-for-5 with a run scored against Baltimore while LHP Dario Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

2. Houston LF Colby Rasmus was hitless in 16 at-bats in the Toronto series, and a 2-for-58 dive over the last 15 games has dropped his average to .211.

3. Texas CF Ian Desmond, who recorded two RBIs on Thursday, is 6-for-12 with two homers against Keuchel.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Astros 3